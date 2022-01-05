Three-alarm fire in Charlton destroys home, displaces two residents

Firefighters battled a 3-alarm blaze that destroyed a home in Charlton early Wednesday morning, displacing two residents, fire officials said.

Charlton firefighters were called to the scene at Center Depot Rd. at around 3:05 a.m., said Captain Brian Ouellette. Ouellette said the firefighters were hampered by two issues while extinguishing the fire: water supply and power lines.

He said that there were no fire hydrants in the area, so they had to bring in an external water supply. The power line, he added, burnt off of the house and fell to the ground.