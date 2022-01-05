fb-pixel Skip to main content

Three-alarm fire in Charlton destroys home, displaces two residents

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated January 5, 2022, 13 minutes ago

Firefighters battled a 3-alarm blaze that destroyed a home in Charlton early Wednesday morning, displacing two residents, fire officials said.

Charlton firefighters were called to the scene at Center Depot Rd. at around 3:05 a.m., said Captain Brian Ouellette. Ouellette said the firefighters were hampered by two issues while extinguishing the fire: water supply and power lines.

He said that there were no fire hydrants in the area, so they had to bring in an external water supply. The power line, he added, burnt off of the house and fell to the ground.

“It separated crews from one side of the house to the other,” Ouellette said. “We had to avoid the power line because they were in the middle of the street.”

Ouellette said the fire was extinguished around two to two-and-a-half hours later. No injuries were reported, and two people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

