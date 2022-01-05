Three-alarm fire in Charlton destroys home, displaces two residents

Firefighters battled a 3-alarm blaze that destroyed a home in Charlton early Wednesday morning, displacing two residents, fire officials said.
Charlton firefighters were called to the scene at Center Depot Rd. at around 3:05 a.m., said Captain Brian Ouellette. Ouellette said the firefighters were hampered by two issues while extinguishing the fire: water supply and power lines.
He said that there were no fire hydrants in the area, so they had to bring in an external water supply. The power line, he added, burnt off of the house and fell to the ground.
Happening now. We have CFPA Massachusetts member Tony Fitzherbert (@TFitzPhoto1) on the scene of a three alarm, structure fire in Charlton, MA. #structurefire #dwellingfire #housefire@CFD24 pic.twitter.com/zTiLNeTqJM— CT Fire Photo (@ctfirephoto) January 5, 2022
“It separated crews from one side of the house to the other,” Ouellette said. “We had to avoid the power line because they were in the middle of the street.”
Advertisement
Ouellette said the fire was extinguished around two to two-and-a-half hours later. No injuries were reported, and two people were displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire was reported just after 3am, ultimately three alarms were struck calling in mutual aid from surrounding communities. The fire was brought under control, some mutual aid companies have now been released, and crews are still operating on scene.— Charlton Fire Dept. (@CFD24) January 5, 2022