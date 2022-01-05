Two taken to hospital after head-on crash in Centerville

A head-on crash Wednesday night on Route 28 in Centerville sent two people to the hospital, including one who had to be rescued with hydraulic tools, officials said.

The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department and Barnstable police were sent to 2126 Falmouth Road for a reported motor vehicle crash around 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders found steam coming from one of the vehicles, both of which suffered heavy damage in the crash, fire capt. Thomas Goodearl said in a statement.

Hydraulic tools were used to remove one of the drivers from their vehicle, the statement said. Both drivers were taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth via ground ambulance. MedFlight helicopters were unavailable due to the weather, the statement said.