Wild African cat spotted roaming neighborhood in Lincoln

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated January 5, 2022, 48 minutes ago
An illegal African serval was spotted in Lincoln yesterday afternoon.
An injured wild cat native to sub-Saharan Africa was spotted roaming a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln, said Rob Halpin, a spokesperson for MSPCA-Angell.

Halpin said MSPCA-Angell’s community outreach team responded to calls from residents of Lincoln and later identified the cat as a male serval, an African cat that is illegal in Massachusetts except for in zoos that have a proper permit. MSPCA-Angell retrieved the cat at 3:30 p.m. yesterday, he said.

The cat — now identified as Bruno — was rushed to MSPCA-Angell’s Jamaica Plain headquarters to be evaluated, he said.

“It is illegal to own a Serval in Massachusetts and, as with other wild animals, their physical and behavioral needs cannot be met when kept as a pet,” said Kara Holmquist, director of advocacy at the MSPCA-Angell. “This results in harm to the animal, and potential danger to people and other animals.”

Veterinarians discovered a significant injury to Bruno’s right hind leg, which was broken in two spots, Halpin said. The MSPCA is still evaluating the best course of treatment; however, Halpin noted that Bruno’s leg may need to be amputated.

An owner has not been identified, and the cat was not microchipped, Halpin said.

Once the MSCPA-Angell has completed treatment, Halpin said the organization will look to place him in a zoo.

