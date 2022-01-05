Wild African cat spotted roaming neighborhood in Lincoln

An injured wild cat native to sub-Saharan Africa was spotted roaming a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln, said Rob Halpin, a spokesperson for MSPCA-Angell.
Halpin said MSPCA-Angell’s community outreach team responded to calls from residents of Lincoln and later identified the cat as a male serval, an African cat that is illegal in Massachusetts except for in zoos that have a proper permit. MSPCA-Angell retrieved the cat at 3:30 p.m. yesterday, he said.
The cat — now identified as Bruno — was rushed to MSPCA-Angell’s Jamaica Plain headquarters to be evaluated, he said.
“It is illegal to own a Serval in Massachusetts and, as with other wild animals, their physical and behavioral needs cannot be met when kept as a pet,” said Kara Holmquist, director of advocacy at the MSPCA-Angell. “This results in harm to the animal, and potential danger to people and other animals.”
Veterinarians discovered a significant injury to Bruno’s right hind leg, which was broken in two spots, Halpin said. The MSPCA is still evaluating the best course of treatment; however, Halpin noted that Bruno’s leg may need to be amputated.
An owner has not been identified, and the cat was not microchipped, Halpin said.
Once the MSCPA-Angell has completed treatment, Halpin said the organization will look to place him in a zoo.