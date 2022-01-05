Wild African cat spotted roaming neighborhood in Lincoln

An injured wild cat native to sub-Saharan Africa was spotted roaming a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln, said Rob Halpin, a spokesperson for MSPCA-Angell.

Halpin said MSPCA-Angell’s community outreach team responded to calls from residents of Lincoln and later identified the cat as a male serval, an African cat that is illegal in Massachusetts except for in zoos that have a proper permit. MSPCA-Angell retrieved the cat at 3:30 p.m. yesterday, he said.

The cat — now identified as Bruno — was rushed to MSPCA-Angell’s Jamaica Plain headquarters to be evaluated, he said.