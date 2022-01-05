Worker dies after snow groomer backs into her snowmobile at ski resort in Hancock

Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock on Tuesday when a snow groomer backed into the snowmobile she was using while working as a snowmaker at the mountain, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office said.

Kimberlee Francoeur, 30, of Lanesborough was pronounced dead at 11:20 a.m. after Jiminy Peak Ski Patrol and Northern Berkshire EMS workers tried to revive her, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Witnesses told authorities that Francoeur’s snowmobile was stopped on the mountain when the snow groomer backed into her, the statement said.