Worker dies after snow groomer backs into her snowmobile at ski resort in Hancock

Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock on Tuesday when a snow groomer backed into the snowmobile she was using while working as a snowmaker at the mountain, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office said.
Kimberlee Francoeur, 30, of Lanesborough was pronounced dead at 11:20 a.m. after Jiminy Peak Ski Patrol and Northern Berkshire EMS workers tried to revive her, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Witnesses told authorities that Francoeur’s snowmobile was stopped on the mountain when the snow groomer backed into her, the statement said.
Her body was taken by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will determine the cause and manner of her death, the statement said.
State Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration also responded to the scene, the statement said.
The Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health issued a statement where it emphasized the dangers that workers face while operating heavy equipment.
“Although tragic events like this are most likely to occur at construction sites and loading docks, workers working around mobile equipment in any setting are at risk,” the organization said. “It is extremely important that employers train their employees to be aware of the paths of moving vehicles, backing vehicles, and blind spots, and implement safe equipment operation practices.”
