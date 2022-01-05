Democratic super PAC launches Jan. 6 ads tying Trump to riot

One ad, ‘’Coup,’’ opens with footage of Trump casting doubt on the integrity of the 2020 election and saying Republicans were needed to ‘’take care of the election frauds.’’

Priorities USA Action on Wednesday announced the release of two short digital ads, to run in battleground states with the intention of targeting ‘’voters who are consuming less political news since Donald Trump left office.’’

The day before the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, a Democratic super PAC launched a six-figure ad buy that ties Republican allies of former president Trump to the deadly events of that day.

‘’Last time was just a test run,’’ a narrator warns amid chaotic scenes of Trump supporters storming the Capitol last year. The pro-Trump mob tried to stop the confirmation of Joe Biden’s electoral college win, an attack that eventually resulted in seven deaths and left some 140 members of law enforcement injured.

The 30-second ad also briefly highlights some of the Republican House and Senate candidates Trump has endorsed for 2022 midterm elections.

‘’Donald Trump is putting people in place now to dictate the outcome of the next presidential election in Congress and in states all around the country,’’ the narrator adds.

The second ad, ‘’You Were Right,’’ includes images from the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville and of a Capitol rioter carrying a Confederate flag through the halls of Congress. It also gives a brief overview of some of the Trump-endorsed candidates of 2022.

‘’Every single chaotic, disastrous day of the Donald Trump presidency reminds us that your vote to defeat him was absolutely right,’’ a narrator states in this ad. ‘’The only way to stop Trump is with your vote.’’

The ads use slightly different approaches, but both seek to cast the midterm elections as a referendum on Trump —- and on those the former president supports — even though he will have been out of office for nearly two years by then.

Some Democratic operatives have criticized continued efforts to tie post-2020 elections to Trump, pointing to Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s defeat in the Virginia gubernatorial race. There, they said, his attempts to make the race about Trump were ineffective, and a recent report by the Democratic think tank Third Way and ALG Research warned that Democrats should take heed in the midterms.

‘’We’re not saying this was a mistake, or that Terry had a better message he left on the table. We don’t know,’’ that report stated. ‘’But we do know that if our most-effective message in 2022 is that Republicans = Trump, we’re going to get creamed.’’

But in releasing the two Trump-focused ads, Priorities USA said it was important to continue reminding voters — especially those who ‘’want to tune politics out after the chaos of the Trump presidency’' — that Trump and his Republican allies continue to question the legitimacy of elections in the United States.

The ads will run on digital platforms such as streaming television services and Facebook, the Democratic group said. WASHINGTON POST

Tlaib to run for reelection in new Mich. district

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib said Wednesday she will seek reelection in a new Detroit-area seat created through redistricting, hours after fellow Democratic Representative Brenda Lawrence said she will retire from Congress rather than run in the district.

The new 12th District includes portions of Detroit and suburbs including Dearborn and Southfield. Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, said the seat has nearly two-thirds of people she currently represents.

The move leaves open the new 13th District, which includes much of Detroit along with other areas of Wayne County. Declared candidates so far include state Representative Shri Thanedar and former state representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, who’s now on the Detroit school board.

“I am excited about the opportunity to expand our work to include more communities that want the same access to a better quality of life, including clean air and water, affordable housing, economic justice and more,” Tlaib, who is in her second term, said in a statement.

Michigan lost a seat following the census, dropping to 13.

Lawrence, the state’s lone Black member of Congress, announced Tuesday she would not seek a fifth term. She said redistricting did not factor into her decision, though it was believed she was unhappy with the map.

Several Black state legislators are suing to block the congressional and legislative maps drawn by a new independent commission, contending they weaken the ability of African Americans to elect Black lawmakers.

The plans are fairer politically to Democrats than when the Republican-controlled Legislature drafted gerrymandered maps in 2011 and 2001. But they cut the number of seats where African Americans account for a majority of the voting-age population.

Commissioners say the new maps comply with the federal Voting Rights Act because Black voters can elect minority candidates without comprising at least half of a district’s electorate. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cuomo accuser says dropped case shows why victims hesitate to come forward

ALBANY, N.Y. — The woman who accused former New York governor Andrew Cuomo of fondling her in the executive mansion said a prosecutor’s decision to drop the case shows why victims fear coming forward against powerful people.

Brittany Commisso, one of Cuomo’s executive assistants before he resigned, released a statement late Tuesday, hours after the district attorney in Albany announced the former governor would not face criminal prosecution over the allegation, saying he couldn’t prove the case.

“My disappointing experience of re-victimization with the failure to prosecute a serial sexual abuser, no matter what degree the crime committed, yet again sadly highlights the reason victims are afraid to come forward, especially against people in power,” Commisso said in a statement to the Times Union of Albany. “When will our voices uniformly be accepted? Where do we go to have our rights vindicated? Unfortunately, this is just another example of where our criminal justice system needs to do better.”

Albany County District Attorney David Soares asked a judge to dismiss a forcible touching charge against Cuomo. Soares said that while Commisso was cooperative and credible, prosecutors concluded that they couldn’t prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Cuomo has denied the allegation and has had no comment on the development.

Commisso said: “To every victim out there silently suffering from sexual harassment at the hands of a powerful government official, wondering what will happen if you tell the truth, please don’t let what has happened to me deter you from speaking up.” ASSOCIATED PRESS