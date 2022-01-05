A year later, what happened to some of the insurrectionists who took part in the Capitol attack?

A year ago, violent insurrectionists loyal to then-president Donald Trumpstormed the US Capitol following Trump’s repeated peddling of baseless election fraud claims. As they overran the halls of Congress and interrupted the certification of the electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election, the mob sporting tactical gear and “Make America Great Again” merchandise left a trail of destruction in their wake.
The building was ransacked, police officers were assaulted, and elected officials were sent into hiding as the events of Jan. 6 unfolded. Throughout the day and its aftermath, images and videos of the brutal attack were published, including of those who took part: a man wearing a horned helmet, a man clad in military-style clothing who held zip ties in the Senate chamber, and a man who posed with his feet resting on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk.
More than 725 defendants have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for their alleged involvement in the attack, according to the Department of Justice. Approximately 165 individuals have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, and more than 30 of the defendants have been sentenced to periods of incarceration.
Here is a look at what happened to some of the more recognizable figures who participated in the insurrection.
Jacob Chansley
Many people we spoke to were convinced everything would change on January 6th — that they’d take back the election.— Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 4, 2022
My colleague @laceylrussell spotted the so-called QAnon Shaman in line for the rally. 48 hours later he would storm the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/b4KFDIn6QI
Three high-level Capitol riot defendants have considered -or attempted- appeals of their sentences *after* pleading guilty— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 5, 2021
QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley
MMA fighter Scott Fairlamb, who pleaded guilty to assault
Paul Hodgkins, who admitted being in Senate chamber
More to come? pic.twitter.com/0L7X3I1FOo
Jacob Chansley became a recognizable figure due to the face paint and costume that included a horned helmet and fur pelt he wore as he stormed onto the Senate floor during the insurrection. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November for obstructing a proceeding of Congress. Chansley has since filed an appeal seeking to void his guilty plea and sentence.
Eric Munchel and Lisa Eisenhart
Here is another photo of the zip-tie guy and the woman he accompanied up the stairs to the rotunda. pic.twitter.com/WTbdsiE4YV— The Sparrow Project (@sparrowmedia) January 8, 2021
Eric Munchel was identified by authorities as the man who brandished a handful of plastic restraints inside the Capitol and was later dubbed the “zip tie guy” after the chilling photos of him inside the Senate chamber circulated across social media. Federal authorities say he traveled from Tennessee with his mother Lisa Eisenhart and took part in the riot. Both are facing multiple charges, but a federal appeals court in March released the pair from jail to home confinement ahead of their trial.
Doug Jensen
Here’s @igorbobic’s video of Doug Jensen chasing Officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs near the Senate chamber. Jensen’s hearing is at 10:30 EST. pic.twitter.com/F7tDxNTt7j— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 2, 2021
The government, in connection with the Doug Jensen case, has released this clip showing the Capitol rotunda on Jan. 6. On the far right, you can see Jensen — the QAnon conspiracy theorist who earlier chased Eugene Goodman up the stairs — squaring up with cops. pic.twitter.com/UZuS5giyay— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) October 19, 2021
Doug Jensen, who sported a shirt emblazoned with the QAnon symbol and an eagle, quickly became a well-known participant in the insurrection after a video of him pursuing Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman — who was able to divert the mob led by Jensen away from the Senate chamber — was widely shared. Jensen has been charged on several counts for his alleged role in the attack. Although the Iowan had been under home detention since July, a judge ordered him back to jail in September after he violated his release conditions.
Richard Barnett
Here’s Mr. Barnett, who goes by “Bigo,” telling the story in his own words pic.twitter.com/oSyKiCDXgy— Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021
Richard Barnett's attorney just told a judge that Barnett was "pushed" into the Capitol on Jan. 6 by a "tidal wave" of other Insurrectionists.— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 27, 2021
Judge just shut down that argument, saying "no one forced him to stay there"
Attorney .... in much softer voice.. agreed pic.twitter.com/TEhmseN91I
Richard Barnett identified himself as the man who intruded into Pelosi’s office and was photographed with his feet on her desk on the day of the insurrection. The Arkansas man is a self-described “white nationalist,” according to the Washington Post, and is facing multiple charges, including one alleging he had a dangerous weapon on him in the Capitol. Barnett is not currently in custody and will likely face a trial early this year after federal prosecutors were granted more time to examine evidence in November.
Kevin Seefried
Trial date is set for May 2022 in US Capitol case of Kevin Seefried of Delaware, who's accused of carrying the Confederate flag thru Capitol pic.twitter.com/FGhSfnt1ni— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 4, 2022
Kevin Seefried was photographed carrying the Confederate flag throughout the Capitol during the insurrection, including past a portrait of abolitionist Senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts. The Delaware man and his son, Hunter, were indicted on five counts related to obstruction, disorderly conduct, and entering restricted property in April. Hunter also faces charges related to the destruction of government property. The court has reportedly set the trial for the high-profile case to take place in May.
Super Happy Fun America
Bus 1 of 11 coming to Washington DC. See you there! pic.twitter.com/66ktWpwZKL— SuperHappyFunAmerica (@SuperHappyFunA) January 6, 2021
Super Happy Fun America is a Massachusetts-based organization that has hosted controversial protests including a ”Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and which also charted buses to Washington ahead of the Capitol being sieged — an attack some members ultimately took part in. Both Mark Sahady, a Malden army veteran and the group’s vice president, and Suzanne Ianni, a Natick Town Meeting member involved with the group, were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the breach last January.
Riley Williams
Court approves a holiday trip to visit family for high-level US Capitol breach defendant Riley Williams of Harrisburg, PA ..... who's accused of directing part of mob inside Capitol. She's pleaded not guilty and is under release conditions from court pic.twitter.com/U0Y1jYTWln— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 23, 2021
Riley Williams is alleged to have stolen a laptop from Pelosi’s office and video footage shows her directing crowds up a staircase inside the Capitol during the attack. The Pennsylvania woman pleaded not guilty to all eight charges — among them the theft of government property and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers — against her in October. She has sought to have the charges against her dropped.
Robert Scott Palmer
Do you have the source video I can review—this is great footage. Here is info on the man.#FloridaFlagJacket pic.twitter.com/D8cIgwT23O— CountryOverParty (@CountryOvParty) January 21, 2021
Robert Palmer, who was spotted and identified by sleuths on social media after pictures of him in his “Florida for Trump” hat and jacket designed with an American flag pattern went viral, was sentenced to just over five years in federal prison in December for assaulting law enforcement with dangerous weapons during the breach of the Capitol. Palmer, who confessed to throwing a wood plank and spraying and hurling a fire extinguisher at officers, was handed the longest sentence among any of those charged in the attack so far.
Jon Ryan Schaffer
GUILTY PLEA from Oath Keeper Jon Schaffer has freed him from jail, pending sentencing in his Jan. 6 US Capitol case.— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 17, 2021
He's cooperating with feds... and can likely stall his sentencing hearing for a very *LONG* time. His next court appearance isn't until June, at the earliest pic.twitter.com/X7HSaEsPn6
Jon Schaffer, the first Capitol rioter to enter a guilty plea, is still cooperating with the feds, per status report (docket had been quiet since his plea hearing in April). Next update is due in early January, there's no sentencing date yet https://t.co/LCxUGacPif pic.twitter.com/y7qxkfkGsZ— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) November 12, 2021
Jon Schaffer, a founding member of the far-right Oath Keepers who was armed with bear repellent and was wearing a tactical vest during the attack, pleaded guilty in April to obstructing an official proceeding and entering a restricted building with a weapon. The Indiana native and guitarist with the heavy metal band Iced Earth was the first defendant to publicly flip in the investigation and agree to cooperate against others in the case. Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit against members of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and others for damages the city incurred on Jan. 6 in December.
Robert Gieswein
High-level US Capitol riot defendant Robert Gieswein argued in court that he's at risk of being "radicalized" if he remains in the wing of the DC jail holding Jan 6 defendants— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 12, 2021
US Justice Dept slams back hard against that argument ====> pic.twitter.com/I33Rk675Ix
More delays in DC federal court, as it navigates a ton of Jan 6 cases— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 31, 2021
One of the earliest of US Capitol riot trials has been pushed back. Robert Gieswein's trial is delayed into later February
Gieswein is accused of wielding baseball bat & leading push thru barricades pic.twitter.com/34F7ieSv4f
Robert Gieswein, who is allegedly affiliated with the radical militia group known as the Three Percenters, was indicted on six counts for the role federal authorities say he played in the insurrection shortly after the attack took place. The Colorado man allegedly used a baseball bat and chemical spray to assault and intimidate police officers. His trial, set to begin Feb. 24, will be the first of the Capitol insurrection trials to take place.
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.