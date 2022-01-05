A year later, what happened to some of the insurrectionists who took part in the Capitol attack?

The building was ransacked, police officers were assaulted, and elected officials were sent into hiding as the events of Jan. 6 unfolded. Throughout the day and its aftermath, images and videos of the brutal attack were published, including of those who took part: a man wearing a horned helmet, a man clad in military-style clothing who held zip ties in the Senate chamber, and a man who posed with his feet resting on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk.

A year ago, violent insurrectionists loyal to then-president Donald Trumpstormed the US Capitol following Trump’s repeated peddling of baseless election fraud claims. As they overran the halls of Congress and interrupted the certification of the electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election, the mob sporting tactical gear and “Make America Great Again” merchandise left a trail of destruction in their wake.

Advertisement

More than 725 defendants have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for their alleged involvement in the attack, according to the Department of Justice. Approximately 165 individuals have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, and more than 30 of the defendants have been sentenced to periods of incarceration.

Here is a look at what happened to some of the more recognizable figures who participated in the insurrection.

Jacob Chansley

Jacob Chansley, center, a QAnon adherent, was seen with other supporters of Donald Trump who swarmed the US Capitol, confronting Capitol Police officers in the building. ERIN SCHAFF/NYT

Jacob Chansley became a recognizable figure due to the face paint and costume that included a horned helmet and fur pelt he wore as he stormed onto the Senate floor during the insurrection. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November for obstructing a proceeding of Congress. Chansley has since filed an appeal seeking to void his guilty plea and sentence.

Eric Munchel and Lisa Eisenhart

Eric Munchel, left, in the Senate Chamber after he stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Win McNamee/Photographer: Win McNamee/Getty

Eric Munchel was identified by authorities as the man who brandished a handful of plastic restraints inside the Capitol and was later dubbed the “zip tie guy” after the chilling photos of him inside the Senate chamber circulated across social media. Federal authorities say he traveled from Tennessee with his mother Lisa Eisenhart and took part in the riot. Both are facing multiple charges, but a federal appeals court in March released the pair from jail to home confinement ahead of their trial.

Advertisement

Doug Jensen

Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center, confronted US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Doug Jensen, who sported a shirt emblazoned with the QAnon symbol and an eagle, quickly became a well-known participant in the insurrection after a video of him pursuing Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman — who was able to divert the mob led by Jensen away from the Senate chamber — was widely shared. Jensen has been charged on several counts for his alleged role in the attack. Although the Iowan had been under home detention since July, a judge ordered him back to jail in September after he violated his release conditions.

Richard Barnett

Richard Barnett held a piece of mail as he sat inside the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after rioters breached the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Richard Barnett identified himself as the man who intruded into Pelosi’s office and was photographed with his feet on her desk on the day of the insurrection. The Arkansas man is a self-described “white nationalist,” according to the Washington Post, and is facing multiple charges, including one alleging he had a dangerous weapon on him in the Capitol. Barnett is not currently in custody and will likely face a trial early this year after federal prosecutors were granted more time to examine evidence in November.

Advertisement

Kevin Seefried

Kevin Seefried carried a Confederate flag inside the Capitol building after it was stormed by supporters of Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Erin Schaff/New York Times

Kevin Seefried was photographed carrying the Confederate flag throughout the Capitol during the insurrection, including past a portrait of abolitionist Senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts. The Delaware man and his son, Hunter, were indicted on five counts related to obstruction, disorderly conduct, and entering restricted property in April. Hunter also faces charges related to the destruction of government property. The court has reportedly set the trial for the high-profile case to take place in May.

Super Happy Fun America

Supporters of Donald Trump, including Super Fun Happy America's Suzanne Ianni (in blue jacket) and Mark Sahady, rioted inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Super Happy Fun America is a Massachusetts-based organization that has hosted controversial protests including a ”Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and which also charted buses to Washington ahead of the Capitol being sieged — an attack some members ultimately took part in. Both Mark Sahady, a Malden army veteran and the group’s vice president, and Suzanne Ianni, a Natick Town Meeting member involved with the group, were arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the breach last January.

Riley Williams

Riley June Williams was released from Dauphin County Prison on Jan. 21, 2021, in Harrisburg, Pa. DAN GLEITER/Associated Press

Riley Williams is alleged to have stolen a laptop from Pelosi’s office and video footage shows her directing crowds up a staircase inside the Capitol during the attack. The Pennsylvania woman pleaded not guilty to all eight charges — among them the theft of government property and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers — against her in October. She has sought to have the charges against her dropped.

Advertisement

Robert Scott Palmer

An image provided by the Department of Justice of Robert Palmer during the attack on the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE/NYT

Robert Palmer, who was spotted and identified by sleuths on social media after pictures of him in his “Florida for Trump” hat and jacket designed with an American flag pattern went viral, was sentenced to just over five years in federal prison in December for assaulting law enforcement with dangerous weapons during the breach of the Capitol. Palmer, who confessed to throwing a wood plank and spraying and hurling a fire extinguisher at officers, was handed the longest sentence among any of those charged in the attack so far.

Jon Ryan Schaffer

Jon Ryan Schaffer wore a blue jacket and a hat that read “Oath Keepers, Lifetime Member” while inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Jon Schaffer, a founding member of the far-right Oath Keepers who was armed with bear repellent and was wearing a tactical vest during the attack, pleaded guilty in April to obstructing an official proceeding and entering a restricted building with a weapon. The Indiana native and guitarist with the heavy metal band Iced Earth was the first defendant to publicly flip in the investigation and agree to cooperate against others in the case. Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit against members of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and others for damages the city incurred on Jan. 6 in December.

Robert Gieswein

Pro-Trump extremists including Robert Gieswein, left, in vest, breached the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Erin Schaff/NYT

Robert Gieswein, who is allegedly affiliated with the radical militia group known as the Three Percenters, was indicted on six counts for the role federal authorities say he played in the insurrection shortly after the attack took place. The Colorado man allegedly used a baseball bat and chemical spray to assault and intimidate police officers. His trial, set to begin Feb. 24, will be the first of the Capitol insurrection trials to take place.

Advertisement

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.