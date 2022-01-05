Prosecutors move quickly on Jan. 6 cases, but big questions remain

While the Justice Department has called the inquiry one of the largest in its history, traditional law enforcement officials have not been acting alone; they’ve been working with information from online sleuths who style themselves as “sedition hunters.”

For an entire year, federal agents in almost every state have been poring over mounting stacks of tipster reports, interviews with witnesses, public social media posts, and private messages obtained by warrants. They have also collected nearly 14,000 hours of video — from media outlets, surveillance cameras, and police-worn body cameras — enough raw footage that it would take a year and a half of around-the-clock viewing to get through it.

By almost any measure, the criminal investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is a prosecutorial effort of unparalleled complexity and scope.

The Justice Department “remains committed to holding all Jan. 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law,” Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed in a speech Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s anniversary of the deadly attack on the US Capitol.

In remarks Wednesday to the Justice Department staff, Garland said that “those who assaulted officers or damaged the Capitol face greater charges. Those who conspired with others to obstruct the vote count also face greater charges.”

Garland didn’t mention former president Donald Trump or anyone else by name on Wednesday. But he said the department will pursue those responsible “whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy. We will follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Justice Department leaders are facing increasing pressure, especially from Democratic activists and lawmakers, to investigate and charge all those responsible for conspiring to stop Congress from certifying the election of President Biden on Jan. 6 and for encouraging the insurrection that day. That includes possible action against Trump and his advisers.

Critics say the department must investigate — and potentially prosecute — Trump for trying to block Biden’s certification by pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence to nullify the election results and for urging a Washington rally of his supporters on Jan. 6 to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell.”

The attorney general said charges of significant vote fraud in the 2020 election “have been repeatedly refuted by the law enforcement and intelligence agencies of both the last administration and this one, as well as by every court — federal and state — that has considered them.”

To date, the department has charged more than 725 individuals for storming the Capitol, resulting in the deaths of some police officers and rioters. More than 150 rioters have pleaded guilty to charges, from assaulting police to felony obstruction, according to the latest statistics. Garland said the investigation will continue “as long as it takes, and whatever it takes, for justice to be done.”

He also vowed to look at financial networks and transactions, saying: “We follow the physical evidence. We follow the digital evidence. We follow the money.”

So far, Garland said, the department has “issued over 5,000 subpoenas and search warrants, seized approximately 2,000 devices, pored through over 20,000 hours of video footage, and searched through an estimated 15 terabytes of data.” He said ordinary citizens have provided more than 300,000 tips.

The department’s investigation and a separate probe in the House of Representatives are expected to force Garland to make politically fraught choices in the coming months. Charges against Trump and associates could range from criminal obstruction of Congress to conspiring to interfere in a federal election, officials said.

The government estimates that as many as 2,500 people who took part in the events of Jan. 6 could be charged with federal crimes. That includes more than 1,000 incidents that prosecutors believe could be assaults.

As of this week, more than 225 people have been accused of attacking or interfering with the police that day. About 275 have been charged with what the government describes as the chief political crime on Jan. 6: obstructing Congress’ duty to certify the 2020 presidential vote count. A little over 300 people have been charged with petty crimes alone, mostly trespassing and disorderly conduct.

On Capitol Hill, the House select committee on Jan. 6 is interviewing witnesses and has issued subpoenas to a number of high-profile figures allied with Trump. And with Garland and the Justice Department remaining mum about their intentions, members of the committee have signaled a willingness to exert pressure on the department, saying they would consider making criminal referrals if their investigation turns up evidence that could support a prosecution against Trump or others.

A few weeks ago, Robert Palmer, a Florida man who hurled a fire extinguisher at police officers, was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison, the longest term handed down so far. In November, one of the most familiar figures in the attack — Jacob Chansley, the so-called QAnon Shaman, who breached the Senate floor in a horned helmet with a fur draped over his shoulders — was sentenced to 41 months, a term he is appealing.

Beneath the headlines, however, there has been a steady stream of penalties for lower-profile defendants: bricklayers, grandmothers, college students, artists, church leaders, and long-haul truckers who, by and large, have admitted to little more than illegally entering the Capitol.

Many, if not most, have avoided incarceration, sentenced to probation or stints of home confinement. Others have received only modest sentences, ranging from a few weeks to a few months.

Material from Bloomberg News was used in this report.



