Read Sean Hannity’s texts to Mark Meadows

In a letter to Hannity, Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said members want to question the Fox host regarding his communications with Trump, Meadows, and others in Trump’s orbit in the days surrounding the insurrection.

The text messages were released Tuesday by the House committee investigating the violence at the Capitol as part of a request to interview Hannity over his communications with White House officials.

Fox News host Sean Hannity, a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump, texted former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows several times in the run-up to the Jan. 6 insurrection, newly released text messages show.

Jay Sekulow, Hannity’s lawyer, told the Associated Press Tuesday night that they are reviewing the committee’s letter and “will respond as appropriate.”

The texts show Hannity issued several warnings to White House staff before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Read the text messages released by the committee:

Dec. 31, 2020:

Hannity sent warnings as early as Dec. 31, 2020 warning about Trump’s plan to hold onto power after the election.

“We can’t lose the entire WH counsels office. I do NOT see January 6 happening the way he is being told. After the 6 th. [sic] He should announce will lead the nationwide effort to reform voting integrity. Go to Fl and watch Joe mess up daily. Stay engaged. When he speaks people will listen.”

Jan. 5, 2021:

The day before the insurrection, according to Thompson, Hannity sent Meadows “a stream of texts,” some of which indicate that White House officials had knowledge of what could transpire the next day.

“Im very worried about the next 48 hours.”

“Pence pressure. WH counsel will leave.”

CNN reported in the wake of the insurrection that White House counsel Pat Cipollone was “at loggerheads” with Trump in the final weeks of the former president’s term and had considered resigning multiple times.

Jan. 6, 2021:

Hannity, like a number of other members of the media and lawmakers, texted Meadows on Jan. 6 in an attempt to get him to call off rioters storming the Capitol building.

“… Ask people to peacefully leave the [C]apit[o]l.”

Jan. 10, 2021:

A text in the wake of the attack indicated Hannity had spoken to Trump.

“Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can’t mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.