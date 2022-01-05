In Senate remarks, Warren marks 1st anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection, praises Capitol police, calls for end to filibuster

“The American people will always remember the sacrifices that they made to protect our democracy,” she said of the Capitol Police. “But marking this date has another purpose, too. The January 6 insurrection made painfully clear that American democracy is seriously at risk.”

Warren recognized the Capitol Police as she opened her statement, saying she is “deeply grateful” to the law enforcement agency “for their heroic acts on that dark day” on Jan. 6, 2021.

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection on the US Capitol, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren Wednesday took to the Senate floor to denounce the “attempted coup,” praise the building’s police force, and call on her colleagues to rise above partisan politics to pass voting rights legislation.

Thousands of Trump’s supporters were in Washington, D.C., that day to attend a “Stop the Steal” rally attended by the former president. Many attendees later marched to the Capitol where a massive horde gathered outside. The crowd violently pushed past the vastly outnumbered Capitol Police officers before gaining entry into the Capitol building, where lawmakers were in the process of certifying the 2020 election results.

Legislators and former Vice President Mike Pence were rushed out of the chamber to safety, while congressional aides hid in offices, some fearing for their lives, as the insurrectionists marched through the halls.

“Following that election, the defeated president refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power,” Warren said in her remarks, which were livestreamed on the senate Facebook page. “Instead, he falsely sowed doubt about the legitimacy of the election and inflamed his most dangerous supporters to attack this Capitol.

“His attempts to claim to power through lies and violence were a violation of his oath of office and a grave abuse of power that can never be tolerated in a free and democratic society,” she continued. “We mark this anniversary not only to reflect on that dereliction of duty, but also to call out the ongoing efforts to undermine our democracy.”

Warren, the state’s senior senator, also called on her colleagues to put an end to filibuster rules and pass voting rights legislation.

“My view on this is simple. We did not swear an oath to protect a procedural rule like the filibuster, which has been the tool of racial segregation and Jim Crow,” Warren said. “No. We swore an oath to defend the Constitution. When the Senate rules stand in the way of voting rights legislation, then those Senate rules must change.”

Warren’s call for action came after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced earlier this week that the Senate will “debate and consider” changes to the filibuster by Jan. 17.

The election and voting rights legislation put forward by Democrats has stalled in the evenly-split Senate with Democrats unable to surpass the 60-vote threshold that is needed to overcome the Republican-led filibuster.

Warren called out her Republican colleagues for “exploiting every possible avenue to allow their party to maintain control, even if that means overturning the will of the American people.”

The Massachusetts Democrat also criticized the Supreme Court, which she said has “gutted the core of the Voting Rights Act” and has shown a willingness to back efforts by Republic-controlled state legislatures to increase voting restrictions. In a Globe op-ed last month, Warren said the current Supreme Court “threatens the democratic foundations of our nation” and called on Congress to expand the number of justices on the court.

“The Senate must not turn a blind eye while the federal judiciary and state legislatures lead an all-out assault against free and fair elections in America,” she said . “It’s clear that Donald Trump’s Republican Party is embracing an increasingly authoritarian movement.”





