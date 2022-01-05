Radio is a sound salvation

I read with great interest your feature on the discoveries your music writers and contributors have uncovered this year (“Hey, what’s that sound?” Weekend, Dec. 31). Finding a new song often feels like falling in love all over again, so I completely understand the thrill. However, how sad that virtually every single contributor featured in the article mentioned found music that wasn’t discovered on the good old-fashioned terrestrial radio.

Eastern Massachusetts has some of the best college radio stations in the country, such as WMBR at MIT, where all of your writers would have come across nearly every artist they discovered this year a long, long time ago.