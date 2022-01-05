Antonio Brown releases statement after bizarre Sunday walkoff

“Because of my commitment to the game, I relented to pressure directly from my coach to play injured,” Brown said in the statement. “Despite the pain, I suited up, the staff injected me with a dangerous painkiller that the NFLPA has warned against using, and I gave my all for the team. I played until it was clear that I could not use my ankle to safely perform my playing responsibilities.”

After leaving the field in the middle of the Buccaneers 28-24 win over the Jets on Sunday, Antonio Brown released a statement via his attorney on Wednesday, claiming he was playing through an injury under “pressure” from coach Bruce Arians.

Brown detailed a sideline conversation with Arians, and claimed the coach lied about the incident — and about his knowledge of the injury — in the postgame press conference. He called the actions of the coach and organization “part of an ongoing coverup,” and that a Monday MRI revealed significant injuries to the ankle.

Brown was in his second season with Tampa Bay, having won the Super Bowl with the team last season.

“I love the Bucs fans. I really do,” Brown said. “I love my teammates and everyone who showed me grace and believed in me. I gave the Bucs everything I had on the field. What the organization is doing now needs to get cleaned up. I do not understand how people publicly claiming to be concerned about my mental health can do these things to me in private.”

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.