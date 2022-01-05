Celtics have nearly whole roster available against the Spurs

“I think you’ve got a consistent veteran group out there, guys that have been together there quite a bit,” Udoka said. “Obviously not this year, but in the past. And so you just want to see that consistency from the start with those guys. And then you can kind of fill our role players or bench guys into those roles. So, we haven’t seen a ton but we’ve liked what we saw early on with it. Obviously, for a bunch of different reasons, we haven’t seen them much. And that’s the consistency that we’re going to have to see going forward with this group.”

That allowed coach Ime Udoka to use his preferred starting lineup of Tatum, Williams, Jaylen Brown , Al Horford , and Marcus Smart for just the ninth time all season.

The Celtics on Wednesday welcomed back even more reinforcements, with Jayson Tatum , Aaron Nesmith and Enes Kanter Freedom returning from COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Robert Williams coming back after missing one game because of a sprained toe.

The Celtics are in good position to find a rhythm over the coming days, too, with their next five games coming against teams with sub-.500 records. Of course, Udoka does not want his players to get caught up in that.

“Doesn’t matter about the opponent,” he said. “It’s that we’re going to come out with the proper urgency and the proper effort and execution. We’ve played great against good teams and poorly against others. And so we’ve got to be consistent and not look at the record or who the opponent is, and try to get ourselves going in the right direction, to hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

Boston was not quite whole for Wednesday’s matchup against San Antonio, with second-year guard Payton Pritchard sidelined after entering COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Still, it’s as close as it has been in several weeks. ”Honestly, just get back to having fun with it, man,” Williams said. “Connect with each other again. It’s been a while since we’ve had a full roster, so we’ll get our rhythm back going. But most of all, just giving it your all to have fun. I feel like if we do those things, we’ll be in a good position.”

Passing fancy for Williams

Williams said he injured his toe during the first half of the Celtics’ win over the Suns last Friday when a Phoenix player gave him a slight shove while making a back-cut. It was the latest minor yet frustrating setback for the center, but Williams said he was fortunate that he missed just one game because of it.

“It’s really frustrating, honestly, just being away from the game,” he said. “But I’m thankful. In a lot of situations I kind of look on the brighter side. It’s not as serious a type of injury as I’ve had in the past. So I always try to look at the brighter side of things.”

Williams had a career-high 10 assists in that win over the Suns and registered his first triple-double. He believes his passing will continue to be an asset.

“I can honestly say I’ve always loved passing the ball,” he said. “So I guess visual-wise, I can say I look out for other things more than other people do.”

Student on his on

Wednesday night marked Udoka’s second matchup against his former coach and mentor, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Udoka played for Popovich for three seasons and later worked as his assistant for seven. The two went out to dinner when the Celtics played in San Antonio in late November, but Udoka said he has mostly avoided bothering his former coach since then.

“I always was there when the other coaches were blowing him up whether it was [former assistants Mike Budenholzer, Brett Brown], whoever moved on, and I said I wasn’t going to be that guy,” Udoka said. “So we don’t talk as much until we’ve crossed paths.”

