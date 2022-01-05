fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' BASKETBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ basketball: Reading’s Jackie Malley headlines Players of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated January 5, 2022, 12 minutes ago

Eva Boudreau, Wilmington – The freshman averaged 15.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game with two double-doubles in wins over Groton-Dunstable and Reading in the Wilmington Holiday Tournament.

Alyssa Hopps, Quincy – No moment was too big for the freshman, who hit go-ahead shots to secure both of Quincy’s wins this week. She finished with 19 points and 20 points, respectively, against Silver Lake and Plymouth North.

Jackie Malley, Reading – The senior tallied 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 steals in a 59-33 win over Amesbury last Wednesday, and later tallied 35 points to go along with 7 steals in a 53-39 win over Burlington on Tuesday as part of a 2-1 week for the Rockets.

Advertisement

Selina Monestime, Framingham – A junior forward, Monestime put up 29 points, 16 rebounds, and six steals in a dominant effort as the Flyers captured a 58-50 win over Chicopee on Thursday.

Lily Pichette, Westport – She amassed 28 points and 20 rebounds in a monster performance as the Wildcats picked up their first win in a 63-25 triumph over Bristol-Plymouth on Thursday.


Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video