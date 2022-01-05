EMass girls’ basketball: Reading’s Jackie Malley headlines Players of the Week

Eva Boudreau, Wilmington – The freshman averaged 15.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game with two double-doubles in wins over Groton-Dunstable and Reading in the Wilmington Holiday Tournament.
Alyssa Hopps, Quincy – No moment was too big for the freshman, who hit go-ahead shots to secure both of Quincy’s wins this week. She finished with 19 points and 20 points, respectively, against Silver Lake and Plymouth North.
Jackie Malley, Reading – The senior tallied 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 steals in a 59-33 win over Amesbury last Wednesday, and later tallied 35 points to go along with 7 steals in a 53-39 win over Burlington on Tuesday as part of a 2-1 week for the Rockets.
Selina Monestime, Framingham – A junior forward, Monestime put up 29 points, 16 rebounds, and six steals in a dominant effort as the Flyers captured a 58-50 win over Chicopee on Thursday.
Lily Pichette, Westport – She amassed 28 points and 20 rebounds in a monster performance as the Wildcats picked up their first win in a 63-25 triumph over Bristol-Plymouth on Thursday.