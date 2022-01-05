EMass girls’ basketball: Reading’s Jackie Malley headlines Players of the Week

Eva Boudreau, Wilmington – The freshman averaged 15.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game with two double-doubles in wins over Groton-Dunstable and Reading in the Wilmington Holiday Tournament.

Alyssa Hopps, Quincy – No moment was too big for the freshman, who hit go-ahead shots to secure both of Quincy’s wins this week. She finished with 19 points and 20 points, respectively, against Silver Lake and Plymouth North.

Jackie Malley, Reading – The senior tallied 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 steals in a 59-33 win over Amesbury last Wednesday, and later tallied 35 points to go along with 7 steals in a 53-39 win over Burlington on Tuesday as part of a 2-1 week for the Rockets.