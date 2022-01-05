Ex-Red Sox Jonny Gomes auctioning off jersey he wore in first game at Fenway after Marathon bombings

“It’s time,” Gomes said Wednesday. “The market has gone through the roof for trading cards and memorabilia, and a buddy who’s a collector said it would be worth a lot of money.”

The jersey he wore on April 20, 2013, the first game at Fenway Park after the Boston Marathon bombings, is up for auction.

Jonny Gomes is ready to part with a piece of Red Sox history.

The Red Sox wore special jerseys with “Boston” across the front and a “B Strong” patch for that game and honored first responders beforehand.

The emotional ceremony ended with David Ortiz’s famed “This is our [expletive] city” speech.

Gomes doubled leading off the eighth inning, sparking a three-run rally that led to a 4-3 victory against the Kansas City Royals. Gomes flexed his arms at second base, a moment that made the cover of Sports Illustrated as a symbol of the city’s resilience.

Gomes had the jersey signed by the entire team — including Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia, Jon Lester, and Shane Victorino. He later added Xander Bogaerts, Jake Peavy, and others who joined the roster. There are 33 signatures in all.

“I was there; I lived it,” Gomes said. “I have my memories and that’s forever. I don’t need a jersey on the wall. If this makes somebody else happy, I’m all for it.”

Goldin.co is handling the auction, which runs through Saturday at 10 p.m. Part of the proceeds, Gomes said, would go to charity.

Gomes, 41, is retired after a 13-year career and is spending time with his family. He spent a few years in player development with the Diamondbacks and is open to joining another team.

Gomes has stayed active in baseball working for Yakkertech, a performance-tracking company.

The Red Sox, he said, are never far from his mind.

“There was nothing like that ‘13 team,” Gomes said. “We went from last place to winning the World Series. Boston Strong was like a lifestyle that year.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.