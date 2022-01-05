Mark Kelleher’s overtime goal sends Silver Lake boys’ hockey to first win over Duxbury since 1997

Aiden Dunphy scored 7:36 into the second period for Silver Lake, giving the team a lead which held until Michael Hussey evened things on the power play 6:27 into the third for the Dragons (3-1-2).

“The guys all week were dedicated to the coaching, we practiced the 4-on-4 in overtime just in case it went there,” said Silver Lake coach Dan Scott, a senior on the last Laker team to defeat Duxbury in 1997.

Mark Kelleher crashed the net with 3 seconds left in overtime and netted the winner, capping off a frantic sequence which resulted in Silver Lake recording its first boys’ hockey win over Duxbury in a quarter century, a 2-1 victory Wednesday night at Hobobock Arena in Pembroke.

Advertisement

Peter Bond made 20 saves for the Lakers, who had three shots on net in the final 15 seconds of the extra session before Kelleher connected.

Tewksbury 5, Lincoln-Sudbury 1 — Facing off against L-S for the first time in nearly two calendar years, it took the Redmen a little while to break the ice in the renewal of the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 rivalry.

But goals from sophomore Matthew Cooke and senior Aaron Connelly 1:32 apart midway through the second period got 11th-ranked Tewksbury rolling in the victory at New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

Tewksbury (5-0 overall, 4-0 league) threw 11 of its 35 total shots on L-S senior goalie Logan Herguth in the first period, including a breakaway from senior captain Jason Cooke, but entered the first intermission in a 0-0 draw.

“We talked about it after the first period. We’ve been starting off a little slow,” Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty said. “But once the goal comes, it starts to come in bunches.”

A big hit along the boards at center ice caused a turnover and finally gave the Redmen the opening they needed, as senior Sean Lane took the puck into the zone on a 2-on-1 and fed Matthew Cooke for the go-ahead goal. Then Connelly pounced on a rebound of a Nick Dicioccio shot from the right point and slid a backhander into the open left side of the net.

Advertisement

The Redmen added goals from sophomore Jeremy Insogna, Lane, and senior captain Caden Connors in the third period. Meanwhile, junior Ben O’Keefe made 17 stops, beaten only on a Frankie DeTraglia power-play goal for L-S (3-1, 2-1) with 6:44 to play.

Belmont 6, Winchester 0 — Ben Fici and Matty Rowan scored two goals each for the No. 9 Marauders (8-0), who rolled to the Middlesex Liberty win over the No. 16 Red and Black at Skip Viglirolo Rink. Michael Pomer and Adam Bauer added their first career goals, and Ryan Griffin earned the shutout.

Braintree 5, Needham 1 — Sophomore Larry Graziano (2 goals, assist), senior Jack Woods (2 goals), and junior Nolan Leonard (goal, assist) provided the offense for the No. 7 Wamps (4-1) in the Bay State Herget win at Joseph Zapustas Rink in Randolph.

Dover-Sherborn/Weston 5, Bellingham 1 — Freshman Brayden McKenna netted his first career goal for D-S/Weston (2-3), which had five different scorers in the Tri-Valley Small victory at MacDowell Ice Arena in Weston.

Falmouth 6, Barnstable 0 — Jack Braga posted the shutout and the Clippers (6-0-1) got goals from six players, including freshman Kele Gregory’s first varsity tally, in the Cape & Islands Atlantic win at Lt. Kennedy Rink in Hyannis.

Advertisement

Gloucester 6, Beverly 3 — Jack Costanzo (3 goals) and Colby Jewell (1 goal, 2 assists) led the Fishermen (6-0) in the Northeastern Conference win at Talbot Rink.

Hingham 5, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — Aidan Brazel, Bill Jacobus, and Ryan Burns connected for second-period goals to spark the No. 10 Harbormen (3-2) to the nonleague win at New England Sports Center.

Lynnfield 6, Newburyport 0 — Will Norton and Nick Lucich netted their first varsity goals in a balanced effort for the Pioneers (5-1), who rolled to the Cape Ann League road win at Graf Rink.

Marblehead 9, Saugus 0 — Connor Jalbert had a hat trick, two of the goals in a seven-second span in the first period, and added a pair of assists to highlight a big offensive night for the Magicians (2-4) in the Northeastern Conference win at Salem State’s Rockett Arena.

Masconomet 5, Swampscott 1 — Senior captain Matt McMillan scored a goal and added two assists as Masco (5-1) topped the Big Blue for the Northeastern Conference win at Essex Sports Center.

Methuen 3, Bedford 2 — Brothers Owen (1 goal) and Noah Kneeland (1 goal, 1 assist) combined for 3 points to push the Rangers (4-1-2) to the MVC/DCL D3 win at Methuen High.

Milton 2, Weymouth 1 — The Wildcats (4-2) got goals from senior Owen Radley and junior Jimmy Fallon, as well as 29 saves from senior captain Ryan Dexter in the Bay State Herget win at Ulin Rink.

Advertisement

Norwood 4, Medfield 0 — Senior goalkeeper Ethan Barrows recorded a shutout for the Mustangs (6-0) at Pirelli Veteran’s Arena against the Warriors to take home the Tri-Valley win.

Plymouth North 3, Marshfield 0 — Sophomore Kaden Bono’s shutout led the Eagles (3-2) over the No. 12 Rams. Seven Eagles skaters tallied a point in the Patriot League upset win.

Sandwich 4, Nauset 3 — James Mawhinney and Drew MacKinnon scored 13 seconds apart in the third period to rally the Blue Knights (5-1-1) to the Cape & Islands Atlantic win at Gallo Arena in Bourne. Harry Delman had the other two goals for Sandwich.

St. John’s Prep 4, Austin Prep 1 — Junior Will Van Sicklin’s goal and assist led the No. 8 Eagles (4-1) to the nonleague road win over the No. 6 Cougars (2-1) at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury.

Stoneham 3, Burlington 0 — Kolby Horgan, Joseph Kranefuss, and Danny Storella scored for the Spartans (4-3) in the Middlesex win at the Burlington Ice Palace. Aiden Goulding earned the shutout.

Walpole 3, Framingham 2 — Junior Grady Murphy’s goal with 7:22 left in the third period lifted the Timberwolves (3-1) to the Bay State Conference win at Rodman Arena.

Waltham 1, Billerica 0 — Jack Perry made 25 saves for the Hawks (3-1-1) in an MVC/DCL Division 1 win at Hallenborg Pavilion.

Whitman-Hanson 5, Lexington 4 — Zakk Spano’s first career goal was the game-winner as the Panthers (4-3) earned the nonleague road win at Hayden Rink. Spano also had an assist for W-H, which also got big games from Joe Culley (2 goals, assist), Matt Solari (goal, 2 assists), and Alex Either (goal, assist).

Advertisement

Woburn 0, Reading 0 — Alec Sullivan for No. 14 Reading (3-1-1) and Jeremy Barreto for No. 17 Woburn (4-1-1) had matching shutouts in the Middlesex Liberty draw at O’Brien Arena.

Jim Clark reported from Marlborough. Sarah Barber, Emma Healy, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.