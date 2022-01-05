Needham girls’ hockey shuts out Braintree behind 15-save effort of Mina Brown

Birnbaum hopped off the bench and skated over the blue line, collecting a pass from senior captain Maddie Ledbury at the left point. Birnbaum took three hard strides and tried to rip a wrist shot, but her stick was hit on the follow through. The puck still made it through traffic in front and trickled past Braintree sophomore goaltender Eva Surette, putting the Rockets on the board for Birnbaum’s second career goal.

Birnbaum’s second-period power-play goal stood up as the winner as the Rockets shut out Bay State Conference Herget rival Braintree, 1-0, Wednesday night at Babson Skating Center in Wellesley.

Once the puck crossed the goal line, Needham senior captain Maeve Hymovitz leaped a foot in the air in excitement and bear-hugged Katelyn Birnbaum, tackling the freshman to the ground after she scored.

Junior goaltender Mina Brown stepped up, making 15 saves, including eight in the third period, to earn the shutout for the Rockets (3-1-1). Brown’s best save was a breakaway save in the first period, sliding left to right to deny Savanna Littlewood. The Wamps sophomore collected a loose puck at the top of the defensive zone and outraced the defense for the scoring chance, pulling the puck back to her forehand for the snapshot from 6 feet out.

Aside from the breakaway, the Rockets defense held firm, excelling at breaking the puck out and finding the weak side wing for continued access out of the zone.

“I was extremely happy and pleased with how everybody played,” said Needham coach Allisyn Furano-Foster. “Everybody stepped up, our defense in particular.”

Freshman Abby DeAnzeris made life difficult for the Wamps (3-2-1), thwarting attackers with physical play, using strong lateral movement to win battles along the boards, and skating the puck out of the zone when the opportunity presented itself.

“We talk a lot about keeping things simple and not giving up rebounds and second chances are some of things that you need to do,” said Furano-Foster. “They were not intimidated today and they knew that we were playing a really tough team and we needed a big win — and we got it.”

Duxbury 3, Hingham 1 — With ties against Notre Dame-Hingham and Braintree in the Lee and Mike Tenney Girls Winter Classic behind them, the No. 3 Dragons (5-0-2) got back in the win column with a triumph over the No. 18 Harborwomen (3-3) at Pilgrim Skating Arena.

“After the two ties, we definitely were trying to bring up the energy and get the win. It worked out really well for us,” Duxbury junior captain Ayla Abban said. “Getting it will really raise all of our spirits, and hopefully we’ll be able to run with it.”

Abban delivered with 6:02 left in the first and again with 11:30 remaining in the second. The first goal came off a slick move just moments after she left the penalty box, and the second ricocheted off the goalie and into the net.

“I think she came out tonight on a mission,” Duxbury coach Dan Najarian said.

Hingham freshman Caroline Doherty sliced the deficit in half with 7:54 left in the second period, and the Dragons led, 2-1, through two. Duxbury junior Martine van Aarem poked home a rebound with 10:14 remaining, helping the Dragons prevail.

Najarian was pleased with his group’s execution overall but said there’s still plenty of room to grow.

“In games like this, there’s ebbs and flows,” Najarian said. “They’re still learning and figuring out how to battle for a full 45 minutes. I think when we figure that out, we’ll be a tough team to handle.”

Arlington 2, Lexington 1 — Freshman Libby Corsetti (2 goals) scored the winner in overtime to lift the Spy Ponders (3-0-1) to the Middlesex League win at Ed Burns Arena.

Beverly/Danvers 7, Masconomet 0 — Jamie Dupont earned her first career varsity shutout, leading the Panthers (3-2-2) at Endicott College. Bradie Arnold (4 goals) and Kayleigh Crowell (2 goals) helped clinch the Northeast League win.

Nantucket 8, Old Rochester 3 — Senior captain Evelyn Fey recorded a hat trick and sophomore Bailey Lower added two goals for the Whalers (3-1) in their nonleague matchup.

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 4, Marshfield 1 — Shea Kelleher scored four goals in the third period as the Panthers (3-3) roared to the Patriot League win at The Bog.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.