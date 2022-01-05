Oilers star McDavid placed in NHL’s COVID-19 protocols

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired forward Sam Lafferty in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on in exchange for forward Alex Nylander . Lafferty is slated to join the slumping Blackhawks in Arizona. The 26-year-old Lafferty, who is signed through this season with a $750,000 salary-cap hit, has no goals and two assists in 10 games with the Penguins this season. Nylander has spent this season with Rockford of the American Hockey League, collecting eight goals and four assists in 23 games. He had 10 goals and 16 assists in 65 games for Chicago during the 2019-20 season and then missed last year because of a left knee injury. Nylander, 23, was selected by Buffalo with the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft. He was traded to Chicago in July 2019 for Henri Jokiharju , who has developed into a promising young defenseman for the Sabres. Lafferty, a fourth-round selection by Pittsburgh in the 2014 draft, has six goals and 15 assists in 94 career NHL games.

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid , forward Derek Ryan, and defenseman Tyson Barrie were placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list before the Oilers’ game at Toronto. McDavid and Ryan were held out of practice Tuesday after returning positive tests. The team was awaiting the results of further testing to determine their status for Wednesday’s matchup with the Maple Leafs. McDavid had tested negative on Monday before playing in Edmonton’s 4-1 loss against the Rangers in New York. The Oilers also placed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on injured reserve. Nugent-Hopkins had been day to day since Saturday with an undisclosed injury.

BASKETBALL

Pelicans star Zion Williamson rehabbing away from the team

The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to allow star forward Zion Williamson to continue his rehabilitation from a broken foot away from team headquarters. David Griffin, the Pelicans’ executive vice president of basketball operations, said that the club agreed that “in order to put Zion in the best position to succeed, he will rehab away from the team at this time so he can focus on the task at hand.” Williamson, who averaged a team-high 27 points and was an All-Star last season, was trying to return to practice in mid-December from an injury that occurred during the summer. But imaging of his foot revealed a setback and the club said at that time that Williamson would cease practicing and focus on healing. “As you can imagine, this has been a very difficult process for me,” Williamson said in a written statement released by the club. “I know there’s work to be done in my recovery before I can safely return to the court, but I will continue to put in the time necessary so I can get back on the floor with my team and represent Pelicans fans and the city of New Orleans at the highest level.”

Advertisement

Blazers’ Lillard out next 3 games with abdominal injury

Portland guard Damian Lillard will miss the next three games because of lower abdominal tendinopathy. The Trail Blazers announced that Lillard will undergo further evaluation and consultation concerning the injury, which has bothered him since the Tokyo Olympics. Lillard was expected to miss Wednesday night’s game against visiting Miami, as well as home games Friday against Cleveland and Sunday against Sacramento. Lillard has averaged 24 points and 7.3 assists in 29 games this season. He has missed seven games this season because of the injury, including Monday night’s 136-131 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Advertisement

TENNIS

Ash Barty opens her 2022 season with win over Coco Gauff in Adelaide

Top-ranked Ash Barty had a tough opener to her 2022 season, having to rally from a set and a break down to beat 17-year-old American Coco Gauff 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the second round of the Adelaide International. The Wimbledon champion dropped serve twice in the first set and was 4-2 down, facing another break point, in the second before recovering to win 11 of the last 13 games. A two-time major winner, Barty is aiming to be the first Australian woman to win her home major since Chris O’Neil in 1978. Barty reached the Australian Open semifinals in 2020 and the quarterfinals in 2019 and last year. She had a bye in the first round at Adelaide, one of the main tune-up tournaments for the Australian Open which starts Jan. 17. “I felt like I played a pretty-good quality match, considering it was the first match in a few months,” Barty said. “Coco played great. She made me hit a lot of balls tonight and I got better and better as the match wore on so it was nice to come out here and get some court time.”

Advertisement

SOCCER

Chelsea gifted goals by Spurs to gain 2-0 cup semifinal lead

With Tottenham’s defenders giving away easy goals, Chelsea could restore tranquility while easing Romelu Lukaku back into the team. For Antonio Conte, though, it was a night of frustration on his return to Stamford Bridge four years after being fired by Chelsea as Tottenham lost 2-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal. Kai Havertz’s shot after five minutes was inadvertently diverted into his own net by Davinson Sanchez. More absurd was the own goal in the 34th minute after Hakim Ziyech’s swung a free kick into the penalty area. There were no Chelsea players around Tottenham duo Japhet Tanganga and Ben Davies as they combined comically to gift the hosts a second goal. Tanganga’s attempt at a headed clearance came off the shoulder of Davies and past their own goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris ... A coronavirus outbreak among Liverpool’s players and staff led to the team’s match against Arsenal in the English League Cup semifinals being postponed, adding to the backlog in English soccer caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant. The English Football League, which runs the cup competition, approved a request from Liverpool for the game to be called off because of a slew of positive tests at the club that has led to the closure of its training ground ... Lionel Messi returned to France from Argentina after testing negative for the coronavirus and will rejoin the Paris Saint-Germain squad in training in the “next few days,” the club said.

Advertisement



