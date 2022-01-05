Shaking up the lines has produced more goals for Bruins

“We just needed to score more,” Cassidy said. “We needed to generate more, finish more.”

What he also knew, however, was that with the Bruins offense spinning its wheels he had to do something.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has been around the game long enough to know that shaking up the lines wouldn’t automatically lead to the results he’s been searching for all season.

Since the NHL returned from its shutdown, the fresh combinations Cassidy put together have sparked production across the board.

The Bruins have scored 14 goals in three games (their second-most productive three-game stretch of the season behind a 15-goal burst in November) and 13 players have found the net.

“Listen, it’s great when it works,” Cassidy said. “As a coach, you sometimes think, ‘Well, what the hell was I thinking? I should’ve done it a month ago,’ right?”

As the lines have come alive, the Bruins have won three straight games and sit in fourth place in the Atlantic Division

“Sometimes moving things around helps, sometimes it doesn’t,” Cassidy said. “This particular case, we’re getting some good results now. As I’ve said, let’s see how it sustains itself going forward and if it’s the best model.”

When the league went on hiatus, the Bruins were able to reset. Cassidy said the team came back after the holiday more rested because of the time off and more relaxed on the ice.

“We started the year healthy and then we never really got back to it,” Cassidy said. “So [the changes] did get pushed down the road a little bit. I thought the break was not a bad time to do it. We had a reset. I thought everyone had good energy coming out of it.”

Cassidy said he talked with the players who were moved and laid out how he thought it would benefit them.

“So far it has,” Cassidy said. “Some guys in the bottom of the lineup, some guys that weren’t scoring that were in the top of the lineup got jump started a little here.”

Over his career, Charlie Coyle has become used to moving around. He moved down to the third line, but took on more responsibility and couldn’t deny the results.

“It seems to be working,” Coyle said. “We’ve been playing pretty well. Last night, every line contributed. It’s great to see up and down the lineup. When everyone gets rewarded, it helps everyone’s confidence and it helps everyone as a whole. That’s what you need. You need a good solid team, all four lines going and rolling.”

The new lines will be tested over the Bruins’ next three games. They’ll host the Minnesota Wild (19-10-2) on Thursday before traveling to face the Tampa Bay Lightning (22-8-5) on Saturday and the Washington Capitals (20-6-8) on Monday.

“What we expect is more of that this week, it’s just going to be harder to score, would be my guess,” Cassidy said. “Good teams tend to make it tougher on you to get inside, score goals, create offense. It doesn’t mean we can’t do it.

“If we continue to play with good habits and willingness to sacrifice — if you don’t have the puck to tie up some people going to the middle so it opens up some ice around you. So there’s different things there we want to keep building on.

Goalie situation

Jeremy Swayman will make his 16th start of the season Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

Since returning to action last week, Cassidy has alternated Swayman and Linus Ullmark.

Ullmark started the first game back and made 21 saves in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The next night, Swayman stopped 23 of 24 shots in the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Ullmark started Tuesday’s win over the New Jersey Devils and stopped 23 of 26 shots.

“We’ve tried to balance it as well as we can,” Cassidy said. “The fact that we have more games right now is helping both goalies at least work themselves in a rhythm. Start of the year, that was difficult.”

With Tuukka Rask practicing with the team although he’s still unsigned, Cassidy has begun to think about how the veteran goalie will fit in.

“He’s inching closer to being game-ready,” Cassidy said. “Then it gets more difficult for three guys to get them the net, especially with the break coming up in February. So we have to rethink it then.”

For now, Cassidy said he’ll continue to split goaltending duties between Swayman and Ullmark and revisit it once Rask is in the fold.

“I don’t see us just giving the net to one guy,” Cassidy said. “Again, production could change that thought. But they’re both healthy, they’ve both given us good starts. So that’s the plan, at least in the short-term. And then when Tuukka’s here, ask me then and I’ll try to spell it out for you as best as we can.”

Nosek in protocol

Tomas Nosek went in the league’s COVID-19 protocol along with one staff member.

Nosek joins Jake DeBrusk, assistant coach Kevin Dean and two more undisclosed staffers in the league’s protocol.

Nosek had the assist Thursday on Brandon Carlo’s game-winning goal against the Devils. In 26 games this season, Nosek has three goals and four assists.

“His game’s come alive a little bit offensively lately, so it’s too bad,” Cassidy said. Because when those guys get on a roll and start feeling it, it’s good for the team.”

Trent Frederic will slide to center the fourth line. One of Nosek’s strengths has been the face off. He’s won 53.4 percent of his draws this season. Cassidy said he would like to see Frederic improve in that area as he steps in.

“Nose has been real good,” Cassidy said. “Freddy’s going to have to step up and hopefully help out and work on that part of his game.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.