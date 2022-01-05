Spurs hold on to beat Celtics

But Brown missed a layup just before the buzzer, allowing the Spurs to escape with a wild 99-97 win.

The Spurs were nearly whistled for a five-second violation on their first attempt before calling a timeout. On the second try, Spurs center Jakob Poeltl inexplicably tossed the ball directly to Jaylen Brown, who broke free on a fast-break.

The Spurs were in control Wednesday when they nearly handed the Celtics a free chance at overtime. San Antonio led by 2 and was inbounding the ball from its own sideline with 5.7 seconds left.

The Celtics were eager to welcome back key pieces of their core for Wednesday’s home game against the Spurs, including starters Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams.

But the Spurs, it turned out, received the most essential reinforcements. In his first game back after being in COVID-19 protocol, Dejounte Murray once again crushed Boston, registering 22 points and 12 assists.

Brown had 30 points to pace the Celtics, but he will remember the 2 points he did not convert.

The Spurs, who played in Toronto on Tuesday while the Celtics received two days of rest, snapped a four-game losing streak. The Celtics, meanwhile, missed a chance to climb back to .500.

Neither team held a lead larger than 6 points. A layup by Brown pulled Boston within 97-95 with three minutes left before both teams locked in with strong defensive plays on the next few possessions. Marcus Smart ripped way a steal after an offensive rebound, San Antonio’s Derrick White stripped Tatum and forced a shot-clock violation, and Smart came up with another steal that sparked a fast-break, but White stepped in and took a charge on Brown, a play the Celtics unsuccessfully challenged.

The Spurs led, 99-97, when Murray chased down his own miss and stepped on the end line, giving the Celtics possession with 40 seconds left.

After Smart missed a left-handed layup the Celtics were in position to need to foul, but Brown stripped White at midcourt and the two were tied up for a jump ball with 14.1 seconds left.

The ball was tipped to Murray, who saved it near midcourt, but the Celtics were unable to come up with it. Boston would ultimately get a final chance, but Brown could not quite convert.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Brown carried the momentum from his 50-point performance in Sunday’s win over the Magic into the quarter half of this game. He started by converting a spinning layup, hit a runner in the lane, drilled a corner 3-pointer, and showed good awareness when he caught the Spurs backpedaling on a fast-break and attacked for a 3-point play. Sometimes he can appear a bit out of control in the open court, but he was moving at his own pace here.

⋅ Brown’s hot start was important for Boston because Jayson Tatum appeared a bit rusty in his first game back after missing four because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. In the first half he air-balled one 3-pointer and missed two more in which there was no defender anywhere near him. Tatum didn’t have much more luck in the paint, either. Coach Ime Udoka seemed aware of the struggles, and he called a timeout midway through the first quarter and drew up a post-up for Tatum. He missed the attempt but converted the putback.

His shooting struggles continued in the third quarter but late in the period he started attacking and drawing fouls.

⋅ Typically, Brown or Tatum go to the bench midway through the first quarter on Boston’s first substitution, allowing Udoka to stagger his two stars throughout the game. In this case, though, Robert Williams was replaced by Grant Williams, with Udoka keeping his two stars on the court together just a bit longer before Tatum was eventually spelled by Josh Richardson.

⋅ Defenses are finally starting to respect Grant Williams’s 3-point shooting after mostly leaving him open all year. On one first-quarter possession a San Antonio defender closed out hard on Williams beyond the arc, and the forward took advantage by blitzing to the hoop for a layup. He should get more of these chances. Williams did commit a pair of third-quarter turnovers, however.

⋅ Neither team held a double-digit lead through the first three quarters. After a few lapses, Boston’s defense did a better job locking in midway through the second quarter, offering resistance on the Spurs’ drives and holding San Antonio scoreless for 4 minutes, 30 seconds. Boston had seven blocked shots in the first half.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.