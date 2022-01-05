These girls’ basketball programs have learned to adapt to the challenges posed by a prolonged pandemic

Framingham had to postpone its first three games. Westford Academy canceled its tournament. Wellesley was forced to pause all athletics amid a surge, but is now back in action.

As COVID-19 cases have spiked around the state amid the holidays, cancellations, postponements, and shorthanded rosters are becoming even more prevalent for every high school program.

Rockland recently went on pause, Bedford was without its head coach against Westford, and North Quincy canceled a recent string of games, to name a few of many developments. It’s a dizzying game of musical chairs from the outside, and to those involved, it’s as complicated and headache-inducing as it seems.

“It’s very difficult, because you know that COVID could hit at any time,” Wellesley coach Dwayne Powell said. “It can come whenever. You keep that in mind and kind of just ‘Bill Belichick it’ — next man up, next woman up. If somebody’s out, as long as we have enough healthy bodies to play, we’re going to play.”

Though the situation is cyclical — and, frankly, quite bleak — the silver lining is that it’s not the first time teams have been forced to adapt. When Powell found out all winter activities at Wellesley were suspended in late December, he pivoted to Zoom and kept the team engaged through circuit training, ball-handling drills, 5Ks, and other tasks.

While it’s unquestionably not the same as playing in person, they all agree it’s better than nothing. The isolation that was present at times for many last year has lessened because they’ve been through it before and they know coping together is easier than doing so alone.

“We’re not the only team going through it, we’re not the only people in the world going through it,” Powell said. “We can’t dwell on what we don’t have. We’ve got to move forward with the situation as best as possible.”

Framingham, also in the Bay State Carey, has adopted a similar mind-set. After missing all of last season and only playing a few scrimmages in the spring, the Flyers canceled games against Wayland, Natick, and Newton North in December. Ten of 11 players on the team have had COVID, including the vast majority of the varsity roster already this season.

The Flyers were scheduled to face Shrewsbury, but Shrewsbury dropped out because of COVID complications. They finally got to play against Natick, Chicopee, and Walpole, but the future is still somewhat murky. Coach Kristen Audet-Fucarile knows that if the Flyers are the only ones healthy, they can’t play a game.

“It wiped my team out so early in the season that now I have my whole team back, but it’s hitting other teams now,” Audet-Fucarile said.

She said this year has been like coaching two groups of freshmen because the sophomores are just starting out at the high school level. Despite all the challenges and logistical complications, though, they have no major complaints as long as they get to practice and compete.

Similarly, Westford coach Russ Coward said it’s hard telling underclassmen who have never played at the high school level they have to guard Bowdoin-bound senior Carly Davey in practice because the team is so shorthanded. Earlier this week, with eight players at practice, they played half-half court out of necessity. He believes it’s going to be “a rough couple of weeks” around the state.

Coward said he hopes those involved with deciding the fate of high school sports will be adaptable. He said he would completely understand if school administrators have to suspend sports for a week, but he sincerely hopes no one is throwing around “the C-word,” an abbreviation for “cancellation.”

“You have to be creative, and you have to adapt,” Coward said. “It’s pretty tough, but I’d rather do that than be sitting at home.”

Davey, who penned a heartfelt letter in December 2020 criticizing the manner in which school administrators dealt with canceling basketball at Westford, said she’s simply trying to soak it all in this year. Every practice, every game, and every win mean more now because of what they endured last year.

Waking up every day not knowing if a game will be on or who will be playing is mentally taxing, but it’s far better than the alternative of missing out entirely.

“I’m grateful that we even have anything,” Davey said. “Last year it was really terrible having nothing.”

Courtside chatter

▪ Hopkinton is gradually putting its own COVID conflicts in the past. The Hillers finally played their season opener after having the first four games, plus their Mary Corbey Holiday Tournament, postponed because of pandemic concerns. It was a long and challenging wait for Hopkinton, which lost 56-54 in overtime to Ashland.

“Despite the outcome, it was kind of nice to play against somebody other than each other,” Hopkinton coach Mike Greco said. “Once the ball went up, that [feeling] kind of went away, and it felt like we had been there before.”

Greco says his team maintained considerable chemistry during the prolonged wait. Six seniors, led by Kiki Fossbender and Lauren Cho, are back to lead Hopkinton. The group organized meetings over Zoom and post-practice breakfast gatherings to bond. Fossbender scored 32 points in the loss.

“[Team chemistry] is definitely something that our seniors have been cognizant of and focusing on, so I think they’ve done a good job given the circumstances,” Greco said.

▪ Bishop Fenwick has battled through a difficult schedule to a 4-2 record, with its two losses coming to teams in the top 10 of the Globe Top 20 rankings. Some of the success can be attributed to the addition of dynamic forward Cecilia Kay.

Kay, a 6-foot-1 sophomore transfer from Arlington Catholic, is averaging 14.7 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. The Melrose resident can crash the boards inside and step out to shoot from the perimeter.

“She’s just everywhere, which again, makes her a really tough cover,” said coach Adam DeBaggis.

Senior guard Olivia Found sets the tone at both ends and has improved her playmaking. Pair her with a finisher like Kay, and they’ve become a dynamic duo.

“[Kay is] really mentally astute as well on the court,” he said. “Put her especially with someone like Olivia who also is, [and] the combination there has been really fun to watch.”

▪ Stoughton senior forward Jess Maddalena announced via Twitter that she has committed to play at Division III Kean University in New Jersey.

Games to watch

Thursday, Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m. — The No. 12 Middies are on the rise in the Merrimack Valley Conference, but they’ll face their toughest opponent yet in third-ranked Andover.

Friday, St. Mary’s at Bishop Fenwick, 6:30 p.m. — Two Catholic Central League stalwarts face off in a battle of star guards between Spartans junior Yirsy Queliz and Crusaders senior Olivia Found.

Friday, Middleborough at Norwell, 6:30 p.m. —The top teams in the South Shore League standings will do battle, with Middleborough sitting at 6-0 and the No. 13 Clippers at 6-1.

Tuesday, Woburn at Wakefield, 6 p.m. — This Middlesex League clash features a pair of unbeatens who both reside in the Globe Top 20 rankings.

Tuesday, Whitman-Hanson at Duxbury, 6:30 p.m. — Sophomore standout Molly Donovan is the engine for the Dragons, who will look to tackle a deep and undefeated Panthers roster.

Correspondent Ethan Fuller contributed to this story.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.