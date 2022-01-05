Titans star running back Derrick Henry cleared to practice

“See how he responds and ask him to start doing some of those things he’s going to need to do in the football game,” Vrabel said Wednesday. “No different than we’ve done with any other guy who’s come back from injured reserve and as they start the return to play.”

Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday a decision was expected by mid-week on Henry’s status, and the team announced Wednesday morning before practice that Henry had been activated. The next decision will be when — and if — to put Henry on the active roster.

The Tennessee Titans have moved a step closer to having the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year back, opening the 21-day window Wednesday for Derrick Henry to start practicing.

Henry, who turned 28 on Tuesday, broke his right foot Oct. 31 and had surgery Nov. 2 to repair his fifth metatarsal. Henry was the NFL’s leading rusher with 937 yards when he was put on injured reserve, and he still ranks sixth in the league despite missing eight games.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry has been out nine weeks with the Titans having their bye Dec. 5. He is averaging 117.1 yards a game and 4.3 yards per carry with 10 touchdowns rushing.

The Titans (11-5) still will have to decide whether to add Henry to the 53-man roster before Sunday’s game in Houston or hold him out for the playoffs. They clinched their second straight AFC South championship last week with a 34-3 rout of Miami, and they can clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win in Houston.

Henry has 461 yards rushing with five TDs combined in his past two games in Houston.

AFC North champ Bengals will rest Burrow in season finale

The AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals won’t play quarterback Joe Burrow in the regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to make sure he is healthy for the first round of the playoffs.

Burrow is nursing aches and pains, including his right knee and pinky finger on his throwing hand, but said he could have played this week had it been necessary. Coach Zac Taylor told the quarterback earlier in the week that he would sit Sunday.

“I think any time you can get a little break at this point in the season,” Burrow said. “You know, we played a lot of games, bodies are starting to wear down a little bit. You can rest me this week and get my body back to where it needs to be so I can be full strength, running around the way I need to be for Week 1 of the playoffs.”

Running back Joe Mixon and other Cincinnati starters will be sidelined because of reserve/COVID-19 protocols, but should be back for the playoffs. They also include defensive end and sacks leader Trey Hendrickson, defensive lineman B.J. Hill, center Trey Hopkins, guard Quinton Spain and safety Vonn Bell.

If the players don’t have symptoms, they are eligible to come off the list after five days.

Taylor said it’s possible that star rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase also will be rested Sunday.

Cousins returns from COVID-19 absence to Vikings for finale

With Kirk Cousins cleared from COVID-19 protocols, the Minnesota Vikings plan to play their starting quarterback in the meaningless final game against Chicago along with the rest of their regulars who are healthy enough for action.

Cousins was activated from COVID-19 reserve, ending his five-day stay on the list that kept him out of the 37-10 loss at Green Bay that eliminated the Vikings from postseason contention.

“It’s a unique time we’re in. Just had my call sheet out in front of me watching the game and still trying to stay as engaged as I could,” Cousins said.

He said he had mild symptoms from the virus, which prompted the first unplanned absence of his career. The only other game Cousins missed was the last game of the 2019 season, as injury precaution with the Vikings already locked into their seed for the playoffs that year. That’s the only time in four seasons with the Vikings that Cousins has been to the playoffs.

Cousins is unvaccinated, which made him more susceptible to infection. He also remained subject to NFL-required daily testing.

NFL looks at contingency sites for Super Bowl

The NFL, not surprisingly in the midst of a rise in COVID-19 cases, has looked into other potential sites for next month’s Super Bowl.

That’s not unusual because the league does so every year. But with Los Angeles the site for this year’s title game, and restrictions increasing for attendance at indoor events, it has become more noteworthy.

“We plan on playing Super Bowl 56 as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 13,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and postseason games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances.

“Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs.”

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, reportedly is one of the facilities contacted. The stadium hosted the Rose Bowl in 2021 when it was switched from Pasadena because of COVID-19 restrictions in California.