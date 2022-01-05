Kazakh protesters burn government offices as unrest sweeps country

Smoke billowed from the building that afternoon as the crowd began to disperse. The regional branch of the governing Nur Otan party was also set on fire, local news outlets reported, as was the former presidential residence.

MOSCOW — The revolt began Sunday in western Kazakhstan as a protest against a surge in fuel prices. Four days later, with government buildings, TV stations, the airport, and numerous businesses stormed by thousands of antigovernment protesters, the uprising has expanded into a full-throated attack on an entrenched Kazakh elite widely reviled as autocratic and corrupt.

News services reported renewed clashes between protesters and police, who used stun grenades and tear gas to quell the crowd. Protesters also set fire to the prosecutor’s office in Almaty before heading for the president’s residence.

Almaty police said that protesters burned 120 cars, including 33 police vehicles, and damaged about 400 businesses, and that more than 200 had been detained. The country’s Internal Affairs Ministry said that eight members of law enforcement had died in the clashes. Local news media reported that police opened fire on demonstrators in the oil city of Atyrau, killing at least one person.

The protests began peacefully Sunday in the oil town of Zhanaozen, after the government doubled the cost of liquefied petroleum gas to about 100 tenge, or 22 cents, per liter. By the time the government announced Tuesday that it would rescind the price increase, the protests had spread across the country, with broader demands for increased political representation and improved social benefits.

Apparently unsatisfied by an announcement early Wednesday that the entire government would be sacked and that new parliamentary elections were possible, protesters took control of the country’s main airport.

The protests reverberated across the continent to Moscow, where President Vladimir Putin was forced to witness another uprising against an authoritarian, Kremlin-aligned nation, following prodemocracy protests in Ukraine in 2014 and in Belarus in 2020.

The protests represent a warning signal for the Kremlin, said Arkady Dubnov, a Central Asia expert in Moscow, describing the government in Kazakhstan as “a reduced replica of the Russian one.”

The revolt also seemed to mark a decisive break with the rule of Kazakhstan’s former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who stepped down as president in 2019 but had still kept a hand in the country’s affairs.

Video footage showed protesters toppling a statue of Nazarbayev in the capital of the Almaty region, Taldykorgan, while people chanted “shal ket,” Kazakh for “Old man, leave!” He has played no role in combating the protests, leaving that to his hand-picked successor, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

While initially conciliatory, the government has taken a steadily harder line against the protesters, imposing a strict state of emergency throughout the country.

Tokayev said Wednesday that he would assume all formal levers of power and promised to “act with maximum toughness.” Kazakhtelecom, the country’s largest telecommunications company, shut off Internet access throughout the country Wednesday afternoon.

He also issued Wednesday night what seemed to be an open invitation to Moscow to intervene in the protests. Calling the demonstrators “a band of international terrorists,” he said he was turning to Russia’s version of NATO, called the Collective Security Treaty Organization, to “help Kazakhstan overcome this terrorist threat.”

The Kremlin did not immediately respond.

Kazakhstan, with a population of 19 million, is by far the richest country in Central Asia, with a GDP per capita of $27,000 and more than $35 billion in reserves, yet it was still possible for the country to devolve into chaos in a matter of days.

The instability is a potential source of concern among foreign oil companies, particularly in the United States. ExxonMobil and Chevron have invested tens of billions of dollars in western Kazakhstan, the region where the unrest began this month. A Chevron-led consortium is in the midst of a project to expand output at the on-land Tengiz oil field at an estimated cost of $37 billion, one of the single-largest energy investments in the world today.

Many Kazakhs were incensed by the increase in the gas price because their country is not just the recipient of tens of billions in energy investments but also an exporter of oil and gas. The price rise added to the economic misery in a country where the coronavirus pandemic has helped underscore severe income inequality.

Mukhtar Umbetov, a rights activist who took part in protests in Aktau, said that while the turmoil may have been sparked by economic grievances and the pandemic, the root cause was the absence of democratic processes. The Kazakh government, he said, “has removed all legal ways to participate in politics.”

Speaking by phone from Aktau, on the Caspian Sea, he said that “people don’t have any political intermediaries who would solve problems that exist in the country.”

Nevertheless, he said, in a country where the average salary is $570 a month — and where many earn considerably less than that — economic resentments are not to be discounted. “Kazakhstan is rich, but its natural resources are not working in the interests of all; they work in the interests of a small group of people.”

As the protests have unfolded, the demands of the demonstrators have expanded to include broader political liberalization. Among the changes they seek is the direct election of Kazakhstan’s regional leaders, rather than the current system of presidential appointment.

Much of the ire has been directed at the country’s autocratic former ruler, Nazarbayev, who led the country for 30 years after independence in 1991. Tokayev became president after elections derided by Western observers as flawed.

After that, Nazarbayev was formally recognized as the “leader of the nation,” and the country’s capital was renamed Nur-Sultan in his honor. Until now, he had been widely regarded as the shadow leader of Kazakhstan despite the formal transition of power to Tokayev.

But that appears set to change. On Tuesday, Tokayev dismissed Samat Abish, Nazarbayev’s nephew, from the position of first deputy head of the country’s national security service, a successor to the KGB. And Wednesday, Tokayev replaced Nazarbayev as head of the country’s Security Council.