Author readings for Jan. 9-15

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Nina Kraus (”Of Sound Mind: How Our Brain Constructs a Meaningful Sonic World”) is in conversation with Aniruddh Patel at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Sasha Sagan (”For Small Creatures Such as We: Rituals for Finding Meaning in Our Unlikely World”) and Emily Levesque (”The Last Stargazers: The Enduring Story of Astronomy’s Vanishing Explorers”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . James Rollins (”The Starless Crown”) is in conversation with Terry Brooks at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.
TUESDAY
Brian Matthew Jordan (”A Thousand May Fall: An Immigrant Regiment’s Civil War”) reads at 6 p.m. at American Ancestors by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Jabari Asim (”Yonder”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Darcie Little Badger (”A Snake Falls to Earth”) is in conversation with Jordan Ifueko at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Kerri Maher (”The Paris Bookseller”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $5).
WEDNESDAY
Michelle Coles (”Black Was the Ink”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Jamie A. Swenson and Emilie Boon (”We Want Snow: A Wintry Chant”) read at 4 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Reed Gochberg (”Useful Objects: Museums, Science, and Literature in Nineteenth-Century America”) reads in person and online at 5:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society . . . Kathryn Schulz (”Lost & Found: A Memoir”) is in conversation with James Wood at 6:30 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are pay-what-you-can, or $32.50 for admission and a shipped copy of the book) . . . Martin Puchner (”Literature for a Changing Planet”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
THURSDAY
Julia Cameron (”Seeking Wisdom: A Spiritual Path to Creative Connection”) is in conversation with Joel Fotinos at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $5) . . . Seanan McGuire (”Where the Drowned Girls Go”) is in conversation with Cassandra Khaw at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Kevin Birmingham (”The Sinner and the Saint: Dostoevsky and the Gentleman Murderer Who Inspired a Masterpiece”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are $5 for virtual attendance, $10 for in-person attendance, and free for members).
FRIDAY
G. Samantha Rosenthal (”Living Queer History: Remembrance and Belonging in a Southern City”) is in conversation with Joan Ilacqua at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Lewis R. Gordon (”Fear of Black Consciousness”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jami Attenberg (”I Came All This Way to Meet You: Writing Myself Home”) is in conversation with Benjamin Dreyer at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are pay-what-you-can, or $33.75 for admission and a shipped copy of the book and signed bookplate).
