Calm down: ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ has returned

At a moment when our relationship with the environment is troubled, to put it mildly, it’s pleasing to watch these humanitarian characters helping farmers and their livestock, only trying to heal. It’s also pleasing to spend time in Northern England in the late 1930s, a visual treat including hills, dales, farms, and cars with footboards. Based on the popular novels by Alf Wight (a.k.a. James Herriot), the show is a kind of TV vaccine against cynicism and despair.

“All Creatures Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” is a lovely series grounded in a great respect for nature and all living things. It’s at the opposite end of the spectrum from most of the dramatic TV out there, good and bad, as it doesn’t rely on hurtful or criminal behavior for its story lines; it’s all about instinctive caring for, as the title says, all creatures great and small.

I savored the first season last year, and I’m happy to welcome the GBH 2 series back for a second run of six episodes plus a holiday special (like last year) beginning on Sunday at 9 p.m. Nicholas Ralph returns as Herriot, the compassionate veterinarian, who now has to decide whether to stay in the sticks with his new family of choice or move to Glasgow to work for a more sophisticated outfit and be closer to his parents.

The second season is as gentle and affectionate as the first, as the mild romances of those in Skeldale House — not just James, but Siegfried and Mrs. Hall — develop and as the education of the cheeky Tristan continues despite his lack of commitment. We also see Patricia Hodge gracefully take over the role of Mrs. Pumphrey from the late Diana Rigg, as her Pekingese, named Tricki Woo, faces a health challenge. It’s all slow-paced and cozy as it urges you to sit back, relax, and let your mind wander to a peaceful place.

