Girl meets strange world in Chris Faust’s show at Laconia Gallery

We first see this new world like a Hudson River School painting, luminous and large-scale. In the 19th century, painters such as Thomas Cole , Frederic Edwin Church , and Albert Bierstadt had their own takes on unfamiliar lands, depicting the sublime scope of the American wilderness, its majesty dwarfing any indication of humanity.

A traveler visits a strange land. It’s a common literary trope; make the setting otherworldly, and the story is science fiction. Painter Chris Faust’s “Ludere Terram: Battles and Views” at Laconia Gallery features a youthful protagonist confronting the monsters, deities, and spectacles of an unknown place. The drawings and paintings spring from the artist’s experience as a parent, reflecting upon his young daughter’s experiences — everything new and strange.

Faust’s landscapes echo those and set the stage, drawing viewers in with romantic tones, careful composition, and finessed brushwork. They lull us with natural beauty, until we notice this isn’t Earth. In “Moonrise on the Placid Sea,” a vast, lemony blue sky beckons — but are those two moons? And is that a huge serpent rising from the sea?

Already, we’re on edge. Faust introduces his hero, a slender girl in a spacesuit, in “Drop Off.” It’s nighttime. A shooting star above hints she has just materialized here, shin-deep in water. Trees loom behind her, dark, hunched, and spiky. A shimmering constellation may be a distant galaxy, or a bioluminescent threat with slithering tentacles, or an ethereal guide.

Chris Faust, "Drop Off" (2018), acrylic on panel James Hull

Many small paintings and drawings read like illustrations in a favorite, dog-eared paperback fantasy novel. In “The Bridge,” a small girl dangles her feet over water, where glowing orbs reach probing rays up toward her in a playful, if tentative, meeting.

The world is strange to any child. These days, it is strange to adults, too. In “Ludere Terram” (“playground” in Latin), Faust never spells out a precise narrative, and it’s often an open question whether the girl is encountering friend or foe. But he gives us just enough to relate to: a lone child making her way in alien territory. We fill in the blanks. Whether this hero meets doom or glory is up to us.

CHRIS FAUST: LUDERE TERRAM: BATTLES AND VIEWS

At Laconia Gallery, 433 Harrison Ave., through Jan. 15. www.laconiagallery.com

