A list of 20 movies, TV shows, and documentaries to stream during Friday’s snow storm

If a day on the couch sounds like exactly what you need, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of 20-plus recent shows and movies to stream during the season’s first snow day.

Many across Massachusetts are gearing up for a frosty Friday, as Southern New England is expected to see its first significant snowfall of the season. Dozens of school districts have already announced closures — music to the ears of students and educators who have been grappling with the surge in COVID cases driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

“The Tender Bar” | ★★½ (Amazon Prime)

Advertisement

Ben Affleck, as the hero’s barkeep uncle, steals this engaging if fairly slack and overly-sentimental adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s best-selling memoir. Tye Sheridan gives a somewhat lumpen performance as the author’s stand-in, an aspiring writer whose family background is funky, to say the least. Lily Rabe plays his long-suffering mother, Max Martini his absent and odious dad. George Clooney directed. (104 min., R) - Mark Feeney

Ben Affleck, left, in "The Tender Bar." Claire Folger/Amazon Studios

“The Lost Daughter” | ★★½ (Netflix)

Making her filmmaking debut, Maggie Gyllenhaal wrote and directed this adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel. Olivia Colman is Leda, a comparative literature professor vacationing on a Greek island who encounters a crass American family. A radiant Jessie Buckley plays Leda in flashbacks. Gyllenhaal’s reliance on hand-held camerawork and tight framing gives the film a distinctive sense of intimacy. Ed Harris and Dakota Johnson costar. (121 min., R) -Mark Feeney

“tick, tick … Boom!” | ★★★ (Netflix)

A vibrant directorial debut by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who infuses Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical with enough brio to conceal its clichés. Andrew Garfield’s outstanding performance as a struggling theater composer has an itchy urgency. (123 min. PG-13) -Don Aucoin

“The Matrix Resurrections” | ★★ (HBO Max)

Advertisement

It’s been 18 years since the last two “Matrix” movies, not that anyone’s noticed. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back, so’s Jada Pinkett Smith (under a ton of senior-citizen makeup), but no Laurence Fishburne or Hugo Weaving. New additions include Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris. The movie’s too long and far too self-aware. But it retains some of that old lumbering limeade-lit momentum. (148 min., R) -Mark Feeney

Keanu Reeves, left, and Carrie-Anne Moss in "The Matrix Resurrections." Warner Bros. Pictures

“C’mon C’mon” | ★★★1/2 (Apple TV)

Mike Mills (“American Women”) wrote and directed this funny, sad, deeply wise movie. Sometimes maddening, it’s often magical. Joaquin Phoenix plays a radio journalist whose sister (Gaby Hoffmann) needs to entrust him with her 9-year-old (Woody Norman). Uncle and nephew travel from LA to New York to New Orleans. Phoenix and Hoffmann are as good as you’d expect, but it’s Norman who makes things work. In black-and-white. (108 min., R) -Mark Feeney

“Encanto” | ★★★ (Disney+)

This Disney animated feature is about a family in Colombia with a candle that bestows magical powers. It’s a bit too busy — visually, emotionally, and as narrative — but the general vibrancy is pretty irresistible. Eight songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda help. So does a knockout performance by Stephanie Beatriz, who provides the voice of the very winning heroine, Mirabel. She’s the one family member without magical powers. (109 min., PG) -Mark Feeney

“The Beatles: Get Back” | ★★★★ (Disney+)

For this three-part, 7½-hour documentary, Peter Jackson, best known as director of “The Lord of the Rings” films, has edited down 60 hours of film footage and 150 hours of audio from the sessions that produced “Let It Be,” the film and album. The result is an astonishingly up-close and engrossing view of the Beatles and their creative process. Streaming on Disney+. (468 min., unrated) -Mark Feeney

Advertisement

“The Velvet Underground” | ★★★ (Apple TV+)

Full of energy, Todd Haynes’s documentary about the legendary ‘60s rock band is very good at situating the Velvets culturally. That starts with a wealth of vintage photographs and film clips and extends to Andy Warhol, who promoted the band. Warhol and the late Lou Reed haunt the film. Surviving members John Cale and Maureen Tucker are excellent talking heads. Streaming on Apple TV+. (121 min., R) -Mark Feeney

“The Power of the Dog” | ★★½ (Netflix)

Jane Campion (“The Piano”) wrote and directed this western, set in 1925 on a Montana ranch, that feels like Greek tragedy. Benedict Cumberbatch plays a man who exhibits rage, jealousy, and incomprehension when his brother marries. Jesse Plemons, as the brother, Kirsten Dunst, as his bride, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, as her son, give solid performances. But Cumberbatch, all tense, taut malevolence, dominates the proceedings. (125 min., R) -Mark Feeney

Kodi Smit-McPhee as Peter and Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil in "The Power of the Dog." Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

“Summer of Soul” | ★★★★ (Hulu)

An indispensable, even awe-inspiring record of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, at which everyone from Stevie Wonder to Sly and the Family Stone to Nina Simone to Mahalia Jackson all played while Black America was pivoting from the civil rights era to a radical new age. Masterfully assembled and intertwined with interviews and archival footage by Ahmir-Khalib “Questlove” Thompson. - Ty Burr

Advertisement

“Being the Ricardos” | ★★★ (Amazon Prime)

As in being Lucy and Ricky, as in “I Love Lucy,” as in Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desie Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem). Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed this intricate and often-entertaining look at a very complicated week in the TV stars’ very complicated lives at the height of their fame. Things gets soggy toward the end, but the leads are outstanding, Kidman especially. (125 min., R) -Mark Feeney

TV Shows

“The Premise” (FX on Hulu)

B.J. Novak created this five-episode anthology series. The premise of “The Premise” is vague but intriguing: Each self-standing episode takes a darkly comic view on a moral issue of the moment, from wokeness to police brutality. The cast list includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Jermaine Fowler, Ben Platt, Lucas Hedges, Daniel Dae Kim, Kaitlyn Dever, and Lola Kirke. -Matthew Gilbert

“Maid” (Netflix)

“Shameless” alums Molly Smith Metzler and John Wells are behind this adaptation of Stephanie Land’s popular memoir. Margaret Qualley (from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) stars as Alex, a single mother who, broke and homeless, works as a house-cleaner after escaping an abusive relationship. Qualley’s mother, Andie MacDowell, plays Alex’s bipolar mom. -Matthew Gilbert

Margaret Qualley as Alex in "Maid." RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

Big Pharma wouldn’t lie, would it? Inspired by Beth Macy’s 2018 nonfiction bestseller, the miniseries tells the story — from the angles of the doctors, the patients, and the drug company and its owners, the Sackler family — of how Purdue marketed OxyContin as a non-addictive opioid. Written by Danny Strong and starring Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Rosario Dawson, and Michael Stuhlbarg, it has all the requirements of an Emmy darling. -Matthew Gilbert

Advertisement

“Colin in Black and White” (Netflix)

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback famous for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality, co-created this six-part miniseries with filmmaker Ava DuVernay. It’s about the football player’s high school years, with Jaden Michael playing young Colin, who was adopted by a white couple, played here by Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker. Kaepernick narrates. -Matthew Gilbert

“The Shrink Next Door” (Apple TV+)

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Oh, you need more? The “Anchorman” alums reunite in a comedy based on the podcast of the same name, with Rudd as a psychiatrist who inserts himself into the life of Ferrell’s meek client. Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson costar, in case you needed some icing on the cake. -Matthew Gilbert

“Insecure” (HBO)

Issa Rae’s romantic comedy just wrapped up its fifth and final season. Where season four left off, Issa and Lawrence seemed like they were solid — but yeah, his ex is pregnant with his baby, so all bets are off. -Matthew Gilbert

Issa Rae in a moment of reflection on HBO's "Insecure." HBO/Handout

“Succession” (HBO Max)

The Roys are back in town. The Emmy-winning “King Lear”-ish drama that doubles as a satire finally returned for its COVID-delayed third season. Don’t worry: All the awful people are back, featuring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Sarah Snook, along with some new guest stars: Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgård, and Sanaa Lathan. -Matthew Gilbert

“Dickinson” (Apple TV+)

This portrait of the young Emily Dickinson, which is irreverent except when it comes to the poetry, reaches the end of the line — or is that the stanza? — with the third season. Hailee Steinfeld returns, with Billy Eichner joining the show’s long list of humorous cameos as Walt Whitman. -Matthew Gilbert

“A Teacher” (Hulu)

I admired this miniseries of 10 half-hour episodes, which handles the difficult topic of “grooming” with wisdom and subtlety. It’s about an Austin, Texas, high school English teacher (Kate Mara) who acts out the frustrations in her married life and her desire to stay young by having a sexual affair with a vulnerable 17-year-old (Nick Robinson). At first, the show seems to be supportive of their doomed love — until the balance shifts midway, and “A Teacher” becomes a far different kind of story. Created by Hannah Fidell based on her 2013 film, it didn’t get a lot of coverage when it was released in fall 2020 — perhaps due to its honest approach to the subject matter. -Matthew Gilbert

“Black Narcissus” (Hulu)

A miniseries based on Rumer Godden’s 1939 novel, this three-parter looks into a small group of British nuns starting a mission in the Himalayas during the latter years of British rule in India. Gemma Arterton stars as Sister Clodagh (played by Deborah Kerr in the 1947 film), who is driven to lead the nuns on the difficult undertaking. Detached from their culture, the women begin having new feelings, sexual and otherwise, as the primitive environment goes to their heads. Alessandro Nivola costars as the coarse Brit who tries to help them blend in with the locals. -Matthew Gilbert

Gemma Arterton, left, as Sister Clodagh and Alessandro Nivola as Mr. Dean in "Black Narcissus." Miya Mizuno/FX

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.