Local bestsellers for the week ending Jan. 2

2. Call Us What We Carry: Poems Amanda Gorman Viking

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. Harlem Shuffle Colson Whitehead Doubleday

5. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

6. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney FSG

7. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

8. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

9. The Stranger in the Lifeboat Mitch Albom Harper

10. Wish You Were Here Jodi Picoult Ballantine

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

2. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

3. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

5. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

6. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow FSG

7. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson Celadon Books

8. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

9. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business Mel Brooks Ballantine

10. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Little, Brown

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

3. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

4. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

5. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

6. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor

7. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

8. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

9. The Anomaly Hervé Le Tellier Other Press

10. Dune Frank Herbert Ace

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

4. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

5. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

6. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

7. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

8. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

9. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

10. Slouching Towards Bethlehem: Essays Joan Didion FSG

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 2. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.