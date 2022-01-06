Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

STEVE AOKI Has the pandemic slowed down this superstar DJ/electro label impresario’s tendencies toward “caking” his crowds, in which he uses his chaotic 2015 track “Cake Face” to soundtrack his flinging of pastry into his audience’s collective maw? Only one way to find out. Jan. 8, 9:30 p.m., Big Night Live; Jan. 9, 10 p.m., Mémoire, Everett. bignight.com

LPX Lizzy Plapinger makes propulsive, future-minded electro-pop, with songs like the spiky “Reason in the Noise,” from her 2021 EP “Go the Other Way, Called the Echo” pairing skyscraper-size hooks with intricate production that sounds even better on headphones. She opens for the emo-pop outfit MisterWives. Jan. 9, 7 p.m. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

LILY ROSE “Villain,” the breakthrough single by this Georgia singer-songwriter, mixes modern R&B’s windswept moodiness and country-pop’s twang with cutting lyrics about a breakup’s fallout. Her latest release, “Stronger Than I Am,” builds on that online hit’s promise with songs that push Nashville’s conventions in streaming-era directions. Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, houseofblues.com/boston

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

CHRIS HERSCH AND THE MOONRAIDERS/COYWOLF JOHNSON One night, two shows, at this Medford spot: Hersch and the Moonraiders swing it western-style to start; later, Coywolf Johnson make their live debut, playing what they describe as “sad songs to stir up the joy.” Jan. 8, 6 p.m., free with dinner reservations; 9 p.m., $9. The Porch Southern, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357. www.theporchsouthern.com

READ SOUTHALL BAND This Oklahoma outfit, who take their name from their lead singer, offer a distinctive Red Dirt country/Southern rock mix. They’re touring in support of new record “For the Birds,” which is said to have some new sonic tricks up its sleeve. Jan. 11, 8 p.m. $15. Brighton Music Hall, 158 Brighton Ave. www.livenation.com

TALL HEIGHTS Massachusetts’s own Paul Wright and Tim Harrington, who perform as Tall Heights, bring their layered, hushed-ambience indie-folk to the area with a focus on their latest offering, “Juniors,” an expression of both personal and pandemic turmoil. Jan. 13, 8:30 p.m. $22. The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

YORON ISRAEL QUARTET The master drummer/composer celebrates his latest recording, “New Dreams,” a paean to human resilience and hopes for replenished joy, conceived and completed during the pandemic. With saxophonist and former Jazz Messenger Bill Pierce, pianist Alex Minasian, and bassist Vince DuPont. Jan. 8, 5 p.m. Free, reservations required. Green Street Baptist Church, 179 Green St., Melrose. gsbc_yoron_israel_concert.eventbrite.com

MICHELLE WILLSON & THE EVIL GAL ORCHESTRA Singer, songwriter, and bandleader Wilson, a.k.a. “Evil Gal,” is a powerhouse vocalist who can swing, jump, and shout the blues with the best of them. Jan. 8, 8 p.m. $20-$25. Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln St., Westford. www.westford.org/pca

POINT01 PERCENT PRESENTS… A two-band spectacular featuring some of the area’s most adventurous improvisors. First, a quartet comprising saxophonist Tony Malaby, guitarist Joe Morris, and bassist Nathan McBride with drummer Eric Rosenthal. Then, Cutout, a quintet with pianist Pandelis Karayorgis, saxophonist Jorrit Dijkstra, trombonist Jeb Bishop, and bassist McBride again with drummer Luther Gray. Jan. 11, 7:30 p.m. $10. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA This weekend at Symphony Hall, violinist Hilary Hahn stars in Mozart’s sprightly Violin Concerto No. 5 and Andris Nelsons leads a long-delayed HK Gruber world premiere and BSO/Gewandhaus co-commission, “Short Stories from the Vienna Woods” (Jan. 8). Next week: Nelsons conducts the American premiere of Augusta Read Thomas’s “Dance Foldings” alongside Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 and Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2, featuring Jean-Yves Thibaudet, replacing Mitsuko Uchida, who withdrew due to injury (Jan. 13-16). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

A FAR CRY Cellist Rafael Popper-Keizer programs a slate of the music he “needed to hear” during the pandemic’s dark early days, featuring pieces for string orchestra by Kenji Bunch, Frank Bridge, Ulvi Cemal Erkin, and Guillaume Lekeu. Jan. 7, 8 p.m. Jordan Hall. 617-553-4887, www.afarcry.org

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY Czech conductor Václav Luks leads the H+H premiere of the Symphony in D Major by Jan Vaclav Voříšek, a contemporary of Beethoven and Schubert. Program also includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and an overture by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 9, 3 p.m. Symphony Hall. 617-266-3605, www.handelandhaydn.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

MR. PARENT Premiere of a solo play by Melinda Lopez, starring Maurice Emmanuel Parent and based on Parent’s experiences as a teacher in the Boston Public Schools. Conceived with and directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian. Jan. 13-Feb. 6. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

WITNESS In 1939, more than 900 Jewish passengers fleeing Nazi Germany aboard the St. Louis were denied entry to Cuba, the United States, and Canada. From that shameful episode, director Igor Golyak builds an examination of antisemitism and Jewish migration in response to persecution. Golyak brings his abundant visual imagination to bear, utilizing a blend of live performance, film, audio, and green-screen technology. Online production only. Jan. 14-23. Presented by Arlekin Players Theatre’s (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab. Tickets at www.zerogravity.art or 617-942-0022. Hosted on zerogravity.art.

DON AUCOIN





Dance

DALLAS BLACK DANCE THEATER The 45-year-old company made its first appearance at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival this past summer, and one of the engagement’s hits was the exuberant world premiere of “Like Water,” a celebration of resilience choreographed by Darrell Grand Moultrie. Jacob’s Pillow offers dance lovers the gift of a free on-demand viewing of the 14-minute work through Jan. 8. https://vimeo.com/652186637. Free. Password is “pillowfamily.”

SMALL MOVES, BIG PICTURE Motion State Arts presents this promising in-person concert, billed as “live dances on a tiny stage and dance films on a big screen.” Participants represent a wide range of choreographic styles and include Shura Baryshnikov (Providence), Olivier Besson (Boston), Jay Breen (Providence), Wendy Jehlen (Boston), Subject:Matter (Boston), and Joshua Tuason (Providence). Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m. Pay what you can. WaterFire Arts Center, Providence. www.motionstatearts.org

DANCING WITH THE STARS As the iconic television show celebrates its landmark 30th season, its all-new live touring production hits the road. “Dare to Be Different” features new choreography plus show-stopping ballroom routines from the TV show performed by a cast of fan favorites, including Mirrorball Champion Iman Shumpert, the show’s first NBA player to make it to the finals. Jan. 13. $49-$133. Boch Center Wang Theatre. www.bochcenter.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

DEANA LAWSON “I photograph family, friends, and strangers,” Lawson once said, “and I operate on the belief that my own being is found in union with those I take pictures of.” In this first museum survey of the Brooklyn-based artist, the level of intimacy is frequently disarming: a couple making love while their infant sleeps nearby; three young women, naked and prone on floral rug. Often meticulously staged, Lawson’s pictures offer a view into “real Black Life,” writes the critic and curator Greg Tate in an essay for the exhibition catalog. “In her relatively brief career, Deana Lawson has become a Diogenes, a signifying truth-seeker of unviolated Black humanity and beauty.” Through Feb. 27. Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

THERE IS A WOMAN IN EVERY COLOR: BLACK WOMEN IN ART With more than 60 works of art spanning some 400 years, this exhibition examines how Black women have been portrayed in American art over centuries with a mind to establishing their presence in the American canon. The effort has its work cut out for it, with women of color perhaps the most marginalized and least represented group in American art history; this exhibition both spotlights that ugly fact and highlights the importance of representation. Through Jan. 30. Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 9400 College Station, Brunswick, Maine. 207-725-3275, www.bowdoin.edu/art-museum

STEEL, STRING, SPIT BITE: SELECTIONS FROM THE LEWITT COLLECTION The best artists are almost always the best art viewers — and if they can afford it, collectors, too. Sol LeWitt could and was all of the above, which makes showing his collection, as the New Britain Museum of American Art will do through March, an instructive view not only into his mind but American art itself. LeWitt, the originator of Minimal and then Conceptual art, was a generator of innovative, disciplined thinking about his field with few peers. But his collection — more than 4,000 works — spanned every media and showed a lively affection both for artists with whom he might have shared a sensibility (Jessica Stockholder, Adrian Piper) and those with whom you’d assume he had none (Shirin Neshat, Lynda Benglis). Through March 18. New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St., New Britain, Conn. 860-229-0257, www.nbmaa.org

MURRAY WHYTE

CONSTANCE JACOBSON: UNEASY SENSE OF BALANCE Architecture comes alive in Jacobson’s “Tower” series. The painter, keeping a wary eye on gentrification in her Fenway neighborhood, was inspired by the geometry of construction scaffolding. Most of the abstract works suggest a single precarious building, but the form, with Jacobson’s riffs, also resembles a head or figure, albeit striated, jagged, and teetering — as if unnerved by city life. Through Jan. 29. Soprafina Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-728-0770, www.soprafina.com

CATE McQUAID

Constance Jacobson's "Teeter." Constance Jacobson





EVENTS

Comedy

EDDIE GRIFFIN Typical of his safety-off approach, Griffin recorded his latest special/documentary, “Laughin’ Through Your Mask,” one day after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, and addressed that incident and life during the COVID pandemic while his Vegas residency was shut down. Don’t expect him to have mellowed much by the time he gets to Boston. Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m. $29-$50. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

COMEDY ON DRAFT Jimmy Dunn hosts this stand-up showcase, which happens on the second Tuesday of the month at the Sam Adams Boston Taproom. This edition features Corey Rodrigues, Emma Willmann, Will Noonan, Chris Tabb, Graig Murphy, and Kathe Farris. Jan. 13, 8 p.m. $15. Sam Adams Boston Taproom, 60 State St. 617-466-6418, www.samadamsbostontaproom.com

STEVE SWEENEY The Boston comedy veteran, who released the film version of his one-man show “Townie” last year, comes to Lowell for a night of stand-up with a fantastic supporting bill in Joe Yannetty and Kelly MacFarland. Jan. 13, 8 p.m. $20. Olympia’s Zorba Music Hall, 439 Market St., Lowell. 978-459-7652, www.zorbamusichall.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

SNOWMAZING AT BOSTON CHILDREN’S MUSEUM Enjoy a winter wonderland this weekend at the Boston Children’s Museum. Jack Frost has prepared a seasonal celebration packed with igloos, snowmen, snow tunnels, snowmaking, and a few of his costumed friends. Through Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m. $18. Boston Children’s Museum, 308 Congress St. bostonchildrensmuseum.org

FOOD FOR FREE FUNDRAISER Looking to give back? Spend an evening shopping at Didriks and Local Roots to celebrate the 14th annual Food for Free Fundraiser. Jan. 13, 5-8 p.m. Free. Didriks, 77 Leonard St., Belmont. eventbrite.com

ONE TEAM SCAVENGER HUNT BOSTON COMMON Work with your family or compete against them in a part scavenger hunt, part self-guided tour. Do you have what it takes to complete this fun challenge? Through June 14, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. $20 per group. Boston Common. eventbrite.com

SAM TROTTENBERG















