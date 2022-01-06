Another Boston tech boss is stepping down

He will be replaced by Mike Kohlsdorf, a longtime private equity investor and president of Francisco Partners Consulting. Francisco Partners led a group of investors that bought LogMeIn for $4 billion in 2020, and Kohlsdorf has previously served as CEO for six companies his firm acquired.

Software company LogMeIn said on Thursday that chief executive Bill Wagner is stepping down after nine years with the company.

“Working closely with LogMeIn’s executive team, we’ll continue to stay at the forefront of evolving work trends and further accelerate the company’s long-term growth and leadership as a best-in-class software solutions provider,” Kohlsdorf said in a statement.

Wagner will remain with the company in an advisory role until the end of the month, LogMeIn said.

Wagner joined LogMeIn in 2013 as chief operating officer and got the top job in 2015 when co-founder Michael Simon stepped aside. Under Wagner’s leadership, the company collected an array of online software services for businesses, buying password app LastPass in 2015, conferencing app GoToMeeting in 2016, and messaging app Jive Communications in 2018.

The company has been in transition amid the pandemic and since the Francisco acquisition closed in August of 2020. In October, Wagner announced the company would be permanently “remote-centric,” resulting in a cut of half of its office space in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood. And last month, the company said it would spin off the LastPass password management service as a separate business.

Wagner’s departure adds to a growing list of long-time Boston tech leaders stepping down from chief executive roles.

HubSpot CEO and cofounder Brian Halligan stepped down as chief executive last summer. John Van Siclen at Waltham software services firm Dynatrace and Stephen Kaufer, the CEO and cofounder of Tripadvisor in Needham, left their posts at the end of 2021. David Meredith at Burlington-based software company Everbridge is leaving at the end of this month. And Jeff Ray, the chief executive of Boston video-tech company Brightcove, plans to retire at the end of 2022.

