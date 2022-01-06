US initial jobless claims rose to 207,000 last week, remain near historic lows

Applications for US state unemployment benefits rose last week, though remained near historic lows, as the labor market withstood the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Initial unemployment claims totaled 207,000 in the week ended Jan. 1, up 7,000 from the prior period, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 195,000 applications.

Continuing claims for state benefits rose to 1.75 million in the week ended Dec. 25.