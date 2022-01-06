AutoCamp lands in Joshua Tree, Skyspace debuts in South America, and a new lodge opens in Stowe

Skiers, hikers, and mountain bikers heading to Vermont have a new affordably hip place to stay in Stowe. Tälta Lodge, a mountain-base camp along the bank of the Little River, is the third property launched by Lark Hotels in their Bluebird Hotels portfolio. Designed to be accessibly priced, the 51-room, pet-friendly hotel offers a variety of room configurations, from standard kings to bunk rooms — revamped with plush beds and mountain-style furnishings — including many with handy modular gear walls, access to the Stowe recreation trail, and private decks to take in views of Mount Mansfield. Amenities include sauna, year-round indoor pool, firepit (s’mores, anyone?), ski and mountain biking storage, and more. Rates from $109. 802-253-7525, www.bluebirdhotels.com/hotels/talta-lodge

Advertisement

HISTORIC HOUSE WALKING TOUR

Take a walking tour to a dozen of Salem’s historic buildings with the new audio postcard series launched by the Peabody Essex Museum. Entitled PEM Walks, the tour explores the rich architectural heritage found within the museum’s three city block campus, including a unique collection of buildings, gardens, and architectural fragments spanning three centuries. Simply look for a sign with a QR code, located in front of each historic structure, and scan with your phone to hear the audio postcard — for free. PEM Walks is hosted by Dinah Cardin, PEM’s content producer, and Steven Mallory, manager of historic structures. www.pem.org/visit/historic-houses/pem-walks

The recently opened AutoCamp Joshua Tree, located adjacent to California’s Joshua Tree National Park, offers 47 custom-built Airstreams, four accessible suites and four X Suites on its 25-acre property. Handout

THERE:

STREAMLINED CAMPING

If you’ve ever wanted the experience of staying in an Airstream — without having to actually purchase one — you’re in luck. The recently opened AutoCamp Joshua Tree, located adjacent to California’s Joshua Tree National Park, offers 47 custom-built Airstreams, four accessible suites and four X Suites on its 25-acre property. All units are equipped with updated HVAC systems, kitchenette with essential cookware, outdoor firepit with grill, luxury linens, robes and towels, and more. Features communal clubhouse, outdoor bar with a full beverage program, fully stocked general store, and hybrid hot tub and plunge pool. Designed for minimal environmental impact, including dark sky-compliant lighting to preserve a clear view of the stars. A $25 per night amenity fee includes breakfast granola, craft coffee and tea, bicycles, pool towels, lawn and board games, weekly events such as yoga and stargazing, and more. Rates from $129. autocamp.com/joshua-tree

Advertisement

Your 2022 destination wedding is now a whole lot more affordable with all-inclusive brand Sandals Resorts’ new Free Tropical Wedding package. Handout

CARIBBEAN WEDDING PACKAGE

Your 2022 destination wedding is now a whole lot more affordable with all-inclusive brand Sandals Resorts’ new Free Tropical Wedding package. Yes, we said free. The catch? Couples must book three nights or more to qualify for a seaside luxury wedding at one of the brand’s many resorts, from Jamaica to Antigua to Barbados and more. Package includes personal wedding planning team (partnered before arrival); preparation of marriage documents; ceremony (held on grass or sand); music of choice; flowers; professional wedding photo; a two-tiered white fondant wedding cake with Dendrobium orchids; table settings with linens, silverware and crystal; cocktail reception with sparkling wine and hors d’oeuvres; and bride and groom signature cocktail. The honeymoon celebration includes 15-percent discount at the Red Lane Spa, mimosa breakfast-in-bed and more. Rates from around $1,300 per room, per night for all-inclusive stay. (Prices vary by resort and season.) www.sandals.com/weddings

The 17-room hotel Posada Ayana. Handout

SKYSPACE DEBUTS IN URUGUAY

Make your next art pilgrimage to the Uruguayan seaside town of Jose Ignacio and experience a new work by internationally renowned light-artist James Turrell, located on the property of the 17-room hotel Posada Ayana. Two years in the making, Turrell’s first freestanding Skyspace in South America — titled Ta Khut (The Light in early Egyptian) — is made of 44 tons of pure white marble from Laas, South Tyrol. The immersive light installation, carving out a 16-foot piece of the sky and framing it as a canvas with infinite depth, is set atop a rectangular temple-like structure clad in earth and grass with entrances on both sides. Spacious hotel guestrooms, offering private gardens or ocean views, are drenched in natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows. Public spaces are designed to reflect the glamour of the Cote d’Azur of the ‘50s and ‘60s An adult-only hotel. Rates from $450/night. www.posada-ayana.com

Advertisement

Be the hippest skier on the slopes this winter with the limited-edition Artist Series skis offered by Bomber, designers of artisan-crafted ski products located at the foot of the Italian Alps. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

ART HITS THE SLOPES

Be the hippest skier on the slopes this winter with the limited-edition Artist Series skis offered by Bomber, designers of artisan-crafted ski products located at the foot of the Italian Alps. The creative spirits of Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring can be seen in the bright colors and bold designs of each series which are as functional as they are beautiful. Each ski set is handcrafted with modern technology, and available in different sizes, including four Jean-Michel Basquiat models (Black Crown, Evil Thoughts, Third Eye, In Italian) and three Keith Haring models (Bright Vibes, Flag, Luna Luna). From $2,050. bomberski.com/collections/artists-series

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.