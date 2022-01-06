Chilling in Cooperstown

The historic village, nestled on the southern shores of Otsego Lake about three hours from Boston, is best known as the birthplace of baseball, and home to the renowned National Baseball Hall of Fame. It’s wildly popular in the summer, when tourists, clad in baseball jerseys and hats touting their favorite teams and players, crowd Main Street, and funnel into historic Doubleday Field. It’s a fun, buzzy summer destination, but we like this small village best during the quieter, winter months, when the crowds disperse. Fortunately, there is still plenty to see and do. Here’s a plan.

“I love it here in winter,” said the young waiter as he opened our bottle of wine at cozy Nicoletta’s Italian Café in Cooperstown, N.Y. He explained that he’d grown up in Cooperstown and was back home on school break. “Everything just slows down, and we get the place to ourselves. It’s really beautiful.”

Treat yourself to an overnight at the Otesaga Resort Hotel, a historic grand dame set on the southern shoreline of Otsego Lake. Otesaga Resort Hotel

Stay: Treat yourself to an overnight at the Otesaga Resort Hotel, an historic grand dame set on the southern shoreline of Otsego Lake. The rambling 1909 Federal-style building oozes bygone elegance. You can’t beat the location, with fine water views, and within easy walking distance to village restaurants and shops. There are 132 rooms, decked out in traditional décor, and updated amenities (thick towels and robes, lush linens, Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs). The lobby, next to a roaring fireplace, is a fine place to hang out when the temperatures drop and the snow flies. There are also several dining venues, including The Hawkeye Bar & Grill, serving upscale tavern fare like edamame dumplings, slow- roasted prime rib, specialty pizzas, and gourmet burgers. The cavernous, ballroom-style Glimmerglass is where the resort serves daily breakfast, either an elaborate, multi-station buffet or an expanded a la carte menu (depending on current health safety regulations). Rooms start at $239; the Curl Up and Unwind package, available Sunday-Thursday through March, starts at $179, and includes accommodations, hot chocolate kit, and additional resort activities and amenities.

Play: Of course, you’ll visit the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum, chock-full of memorabilia, photos, videos, and more. A mecca for baseball lovers, the three-floor museum contains more than 40,000 artifacts. Winter is the best time to visit, when there’s lots more elbow room to wander and look. Also, the Custom Tour Experience is only available in winter (weekdays, Labor Day-Memorial Day). This personalized visit includes a private tour of the museum focused on your favorite team and players, and a behind-the-scenes look at artifacts that aren’t currently on display.

You can get a custom engraved bat at the Cooperstown Bat Company. Pamela Wright

For outdoor fun, head to Glimmerglass State Park, set along the shores of Otsego Lake. It was James Fenimore Cooper who nicknamed the lake in his “Leatherstocking Tales,” calling it Glimmerglass for its smooth, reflective surface. In winter, the park is a popular place for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, and ice fishing. Bring your snowshoes and hike the Sleeping Lion Trail, a 2.5-mile jaunt through the woods with pretty lake views. The park also has snow tubing. While at the park, take a look at the nearby Hyde Hall Covered Bridge, the oldest wooden, covered bridge in the United States. There’s also snowshoeing and cross-country skiing at the Leatherstocking Golf Course at the Otesaga Resort Hotel and at Betty and Wilbur Davis State Park.

Many of the village shops remain open during the winter, including the Cooperstown Bat Company, where you can purchase a custom engraved baseball bat, team apparel, and loads of souvenirs. The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market is also open year-round, in a heated indoor facility, and is a fun way to meet local farmers, producers, and artisans.

Pick up local produce and artisan products at the Cooperstown Farmers' Market. Pamela Wright

Eat & drink: A cold winter’s night is the perfect time to cozy up at the intimate Nicoletta’s Italian Café on Main Street. The family-owned restaurant serves hearty, homemade meals in its warm, welcoming dining room. Homemade sausages, lasagna, and pasta dishes are top sellers, including the lobster ravioli and shrimp scampi. Mel’s at 22 is a lively, contemporary bistro with a well-rounded menu of updated classics. Start with a soul-warming bowl of creamy clam chowder or the grilled shrimp caprese with fresh burrata. Popular entrees include the ultra-rich mac and cheese made with brie, cheddar, and asiago, scallops carbonara, and the Indian curry butter chicken. There are specialty burgers and sandwiches, too. Join the locals at the super tiny Cooperstown Diner; this village mainstay just celebrated its 100-year anniversary. It’s a favorite place for an unfussy breakfast or lunch. Stagecoach Coffee serves fresh roasted coffee, pastries, and breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Craft beer lovers should check out the Brewery Ommegang, specializing in Belgian ales, with an on-site café. For a warm winter’s nightcap, visit the Cooperstown Distillery. Curl up in the comfy tasting lounge and bar with an artisan craft cocktail, made with the distillery’s custom-crafted spirits.

