January is National Soup Month. Here are 16 must-stop spots for soup in the Boston area

We’ve rounded up 16 must-stop spots where, as Jerry might say : You can’t eat this soup standing up. Your knees buckle. The obvious pandemic note: We live in an ever-changing world. Make sure to check online or call for menu and details.

Just kidding. Soup for everyone. January is, apparently, National Soup Month. And luckily, unlike on “Seinfeld,” there’s more than one soup game in the Boston area.

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL

Branchline’s rotisserie chicken soup with lemon, oregano, and parmesan broth rivals even grandma’s chicken soup. It’s a hot starter before their mac & cheese, or pair with a sandwich or Cobb salad with rotisserie chicken, bacon, feta, tomato, and hard-boiled egg. You can also buy a quart of soup to go. 321 Arsenal St., Watertown. 617-420-1900. www.branchlinearsenal.com

KNIVES OUT

Even non-soup people might try the Frogmore stew at Southern Kin Cookhouse in Somerville. Eat it with a knife and fork. Corn, shrimp, mussels, sausage, potatoes, and scallops, with a drizzling of broth. (For an idea, it’s the first image you see on their website.) 500 Assembly Row. 617-764-5966. southernkincookhouse.com

FRENCH ONION

French onion soup has its cult fans. Aquitaine’s French Onion Soup Gratinée uses bone broth, aged sherry, croutons, Emmental and Gruyère. (You might also try their Butternut Squash Bisque, with tart apple, beurre noisette and toasted sage.) 569 Tremont St. 617-424-8577. www.aquitaineboston.com

Emmets Irish Pub makes a cheesy Guinness Onion Soup, along with a creamy tomato, and hearty New England Clam Chowder, made with applewood smoked bacon, served with Irish brown bread. 6 Beacon St., Boston. 617-742-8565. www.emmetsirishpubandrestaurant.com

Juliet’s occasionally has a doozy of a French onion on their a la carte menu. Last National Soup Month, they posted on Instagram that making it takes “most of the day.” #WinterVibes. 21 Union Square, Somerville. 617-718-0958. www.julietsomerville.com.

Abe & Louie’s makes a French Onion Soup au Gratin with caramelized sweet onion, beef jus, country bread, and Gruyère, according to their online menu. 793 Boylston St., Boston. (617) 536-6300. abeandlouies.com.

PHO THE WIN

Fans of pho — Vietnamese noodle soup — beeline to a Soup Shack, with locations in Jamaica Plain, Brookline, and Cambridge. You might try pho tai — beef noodle soup with rare steak, served with fresh bean sprouts, basil leaves, and a wedge of lime — the Mi Hoanh Thanh — pork and shrimp dumpling with ramen noodle, bok choy, sliced roasted pork and fried garlic in chicken broth, among others. Extra toppings include roasted duck, steamed tofu, and crispy egg noodle. There’s also roasted duck noodle soup (with ramen noodle, with bok choy, and crispy fried garlic) and Tom Yum Noodle (hot & sour soup with rice noodle, roasted pork, ground pork, fish ball, ground peanut) among other options. Three locations. soupshacknoodles.com

LADLE IT OUT

For one spot with many soups, try Newton’s New England Soup Factory. Here you might find chicken pot pie soup, lobster Newburg, chili con carne, Italian beef stew, and Greek lemon chicken and orzo. Pair with any number of sandwiches — tomato mozzarella, grilled chicken, and avocado rollup — salads and sweets. Check online for menu. 244 Needham St., 617-558-9966. newenglandsoupfactory.com

Drew’s Stews in Reading, meanwhile, offers small-batch soups for take-out. The soup of the day changes, and the names are so fun: perhaps an I Dream of Auber-Jeannie Eggplant Bisque — a hearty blend of smoky eggplant, tahini, and coconut milk — or Collards and Chorizo, If You So Please-O with greens, potatoes, and chorizo. 489 Main St. 781-872-1323. drewsstews.com

And at Mela in Boston, you can get a hot bowl of Mulligatawny soup. (Kramer’s favorite.) 578 Tremont St. 617-859-4805. www.melainboston.com.

WORTH THE DRIVE

At The Soupery in Portsmouth, N.H., soup is their bread and butter. From gluten-free Hungarian Mushroom or Cajun Sweet Potato and Chicken to vegan White Bean and Kale, vegetarian Maple Roasted Butternut Squash, Sebago Jalapeño Beer and Cheddar — it’s a must-stop for soup fans. They also offer grilled cheese. Check online for daily menus. 51 Hanover St. 603-431-7687. www.wickedgoodsoup.com

Destination Soups in New Bedford says it all in the name. The menu changes frequently, but you might find kale, creamy tomato basil, or the beet, sweet potato, apple, and ginger soup. Pair with salads or sandwiches — specialty grilled cheeses include the “Portucheese” stuffed with ground chourico, sautéed peppers, and onion; and the greens-stuffed Green Monster grilled cheese. Check online for daily menu. 149 Union St. 508-991-7687. destinationsoups.com

CHOWDAH DAY

Jan. 21 is also National New England Clam Chowder Day. This being New England, there are almost too many spots to mention. A few popular ones: The historic Union Oyster House (41 Union St., Boston. 617-227-2750). Legal Sea Foods has a legion of fans and multiple spots around Boston. You might order some chowder in a bread bowl at Atlantic Fish Company. Row 34 serves theirs with a house saltine and bacon. Multiple locations. www.row34.com

Of course, if you’d rather make your own soup at home, that works, too. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites from the Globe Food section.

French Onion Soup

JFK’s Favorite New England Fish Chowder

Hot Sour Chicken Soup

Harira (Moroccan Chickpea-Lentil Soup)

Lentil Soup with Kielbasa, White Beans, and Mushrooms

Lemony Chicken Soup with Orzo, Chickpeas, and Escarole

Vegan Butternut-Ginger Soup

Chinese Five-Spice Meatball Soup

Old-Fashioned Chicken Soup

Italian Wedding Soup

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @laurendaley1.

