McGuirk’s Folly pops up at Middlesex Lounge; Salt + Stone comes to Somerville

Pop-ups: Longtime bartender Joe McGuirk (Highland Kitchen, B-Side Lounge, Chez Henri) and former Bondir chef de cuisine Pierce Kelley plan to open McGuirk’s Folly in March. It will start out as a pop-up inside Central Square’s Middlesex Lounge (315 Massachusetts Ave.).
It’s a fisherman’s tavern serving a four-course $65 tasting menu with local ingredients: blue mussels and garlic potage, oysters, roasted haddock, and desserts.
McGuirk says his business model is “rooted in sustainability, equity, and dignity. A pillar of our model is fair wage for staff, all of whom are trained in every position and given the title of ‘apprentice,’ because restaurant work is trade work. Apprentices can work toward partner and earn shared revenue,” he said in an e-mail.
The pop-up runs from Wednesday, March 9, until Saturday, April 2. Get tickets at www.instagram.com/mcguirksfolly.
Openings: Restaurateurs Sean and Sue Olson will open Salt + Stone in Somerville (463 Assembly Row) next month, replacing MidiCi. The 155-seat restaurant has two full-service outdoor patios, serving seafood, steak, pasta, flatbreads, salads, grain bowls, plus a raw bar. Or stroll the shops with their S+S boardwalk fries, served in a paper cone, in classic or poutine form. Visit daily from 4 p.m., or for lunch beginning at noon Thursday through Saturday.
Brunches: Grana at the Langham, Boston (250 Franklin St.) introduces a swanky brunch on Saturday, Feb. 5. Settle in for a three-course, $72 feast of polenta waffles, braised short rib eggs Benedict, baked eggs with stewed tomatoes and Italian sausage, and coffee-based vodka cocktails served in a gold French press, topped with your choice of foam. Brunch is served weekends from 11:30 a.m.
Bar menus: In the Back Bay, Lucie at the newly refurbished Colonnade (120 Huntington Ave.) now serves a bar menu with spicy cheese dip, poutine, pigs in a blanket, maple-bourbon wings, and more.
