McGuirk’s Folly pops up at Middlesex Lounge; Salt + Stone comes to Somerville

Pop-ups: Longtime bartender Joe McGuirk (Highland Kitchen, B-Side Lounge, Chez Henri) and former Bondir chef de cuisine Pierce Kelley plan to open McGuirk’s Folly in March. It will start out as a pop-up inside Central Square’s Middlesex Lounge (315 Massachusetts Ave.).

It’s a fisherman’s tavern serving a four-course $65 tasting menu with local ingredients: blue mussels and garlic potage, oysters, roasted haddock, and desserts.

McGuirk says his business model is “rooted in sustainability, equity, and dignity. A pillar of our model is fair wage for staff, all of whom are trained in every position and given the title of ‘apprentice,’ because restaurant work is trade work. Apprentices can work toward partner and earn shared revenue,” he said in an e-mail.