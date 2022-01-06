The scoop on Main Street: Toscanini’s returns

Why: After a temporary closure for construction turned into a four-year hiatus (thanks, pandemic), the renowned ice cream parlor returns on Main Street. The area has changed so much in recent years, it’s nice to welcome back an old friend.

The backstory: This branch of Toscanini’s was put on pause in 2018 when the building was converted to a hotel. “The construction process was plagued by so many things, many of which were typical of trying to build during a pandemic where things everyone assured us were available were not available at all,” says Toscanini’s owner Gus Rancatore. After a brief soft opening, the Main Street store officially relaunched Jan. 1. A newer branch on First Street also remains in service; you can also preorder specific flavors of cakes and pints here. If you simply want to stroll into an ice cream parlor for a taste of serendipity — in the form of cup or cone, pints packed on the spot, or pre-made cakes — Main Street has you covered.

Choose from 32 flavors at Toscanini's. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

What to eat: Choose from 32 flavors, from blueberry lemon to halvah to Belgian chocolate to B3 (brown butter, brown sugar, and brownies). Cakes in festive hues beckon from a freezer case beside the counter.

Advertisement

The takeaway: Toscanini’s business has changed during the pandemic, along with Central Square. “Ice cream stores and coffee shops used to be like bars. You’d go with friends or maybe meet somebody new. Now they’re more like bakeries, so people come in, get two pints, and leave,” Rancatore says. But people are increasingly willing to eat outside, and warm weather awaits us down the road. And for New Englanders, ice cream is a perfect food for all seasons. Being able to walk into Toscanini’s, be it for a cone or a pint, gives us a welcome taste of the old normal, at least for a moment.

Advertisement

899 Main St., Central Square, Cambridge, www.tosci.com

Wonil Chung and Hannah Choi enjoy their ice cream at Toscanini's. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.