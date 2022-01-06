12-year-old boy injured in ski accident in Westford

The boy was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital with arm and leg injuries, Westford police said in a statement.

A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday while skiing at the Nashoba Valley Ski Area in Westford and flown to a Boston hospital, according to police.

He crashed into a tree at the ski area around 4:20 p.m. and left in an ambulance, said an official from Nashoba Valley Ski Area.

Nashoba Valley Ski Patrol and Westford fire personnel treated the boy before he was taken to the hospital, police said.

He was later transferred to a medical helicopter. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The accident is under investigation, police said.





Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.