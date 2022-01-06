Baker picks Kevin Hayden as interim Suffolk DA, with Rachael Rollins poised to become US Attorney

Hayden has worked at the Sex Offender board since 2013, after working as a lawyer in private practice for nearly 20 years. He has served as general counsel, interim executive director and chairman of the SORB.

Hayden currently chairs the Sex Offender Registry Board, the agency that tracks the state’s most dangerous sex offenders. He was named chairman of the Board by Baker in 2015.

Governor Charlie Baker has appointed Kevin Hayden to serve as interim Suffolk district attorney for the remainder of the term vacated by Rachael Rollins, who will be sworn in as US attorney for Massachusetts on Monday.

He will fill the rest of Rollins’s term, which ends in 2022.

Hayden also worked in the DA’s office from 1997 to 2008 and headed the office’s Safe Neighborhood Initiative.

“Kevin Hayden is a dedicated public servant with a proven record of commitment to equitable justice and community engagement, and I am confident he will serve the families of Suffolk County as a respectful, collaborative and compassionate partner as District Attorney,” Baker said in a statement, adding that Hayden’s “equipped with the experience and knowledge necessary to serve in this role. I thank District Attorney Rollins for her service and commitment to the people of Suffolk County and look forward to continuing to work with her in her new role as U.S. Attorney.”

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito also praised Hayden.

“Through his years of experience serving the Commonwealth and its residents, and his active engagement in important initiatives to better the Greater Boston community, Kevin Hayden is well-suited to serve as Suffolk County District Attorney,” Polito said in a statement. “We are grateful to District Attorney Rollins for her service and wish her well in her new role as U.S. Attorney.”

Hayden said in the statement from the Baker administration that he’s always had a passion for public service.

“So it’s truly my distinct honor and privilege to be called home by the Governor through this appointment,” Hayden said. “Thank you Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito for the confidence you have placed in me. I’m deeply humbled to now take the mantle of leadership as Interim Suffolk County District Attorney and I look forward to working faithfully with the office’s talented professionals, officials and community leaders, and with and for all the dedicated people of Suffolk County.”

Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.