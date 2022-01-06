Baker says Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will ‘stain this nation’s history forever’

“The despicable attempt on the part of the former President Trump and his allies to undo what generations of Americans fought and died for, the right to free and fair elections, will stain this nation’s history forever,” Baker said in a statement.

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection by denouncing the attempts by former president Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress to subvert the country’s elections process and praising the law enforcement officials who protected the Capitol as it was overrun by a pro-Trump mob.

Baker also praised the ability of the American democratic process to endure the attack and called on public officials and Americans to protect the country’s democratic process.

“One year ago, citizens across this nation turned away the forces threatening the democratic process and saw through a fair, transparent election for the most powerful office in the world - proving again the system is greater than a single faction,” the statement continued.

Baker said the law enforcement officials that day “stepped into the violence and successfully restored order.”

He pointed specifically to William Evans, a Capitol police officer from North Adams, who was killed in an incident at the Capitol in April, when a man rammed a car into a barricade, killing Evans and injuring another officer.

“His sacrifice, and his colleagues’ actions, will stand as shining examples of heroism and bravery,” Baker said of Evans.

After an initial statement contained an error about how William Evans died, Baker issued a revised statement praising Evans for his service.

Baker, a Republican, has sparred with Trump in recent years and said he did not vote for him in the 2020 presidential election. Before Baker announced that he would not seek another term as governor, Trump endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl and slammed Baker in his endorsement announcement, calling him a “RINO” — Republican in name only — “who has done nothing for the Republican Party.”

In a separate statement, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said Jan. 6 “will always be remembered as a dark day for our nation, and we will forever be indebted to the Capitol Police and law enforcement that responded that day.”

