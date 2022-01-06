Boston announces schools are closed Friday as snow storm approaches

Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced that Boston Public Schools would close on Friday ahead of a storm that is expected to drop several inches of snow.

“Because of the snow that we are expected to see tomorrow morning during the commute, potentially coming down heavily at that time, Boston Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 7. Guidance on school closures for future dates will be released soon,” Wu said Thursday.

Cassellius tweeted about the announcement as well.