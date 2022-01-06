fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston announces schools are closed Friday as snow storm approaches

By Christina Prignano Globe Staff,Updated January 6, 2022, 4 minutes ago
Jay Diem/AP/file

Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced that Boston Public Schools would close on Friday ahead of a storm that is expected to drop several inches of snow.

“Because of the snow that we are expected to see tomorrow morning during the commute, potentially coming down heavily at that time, Boston Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 7. Guidance on school closures for future dates will be released soon,” Wu said Thursday.

Cassellius tweeted about the announcement as well.

The announcement came as Boston is expected to receive up to eight inches of snow Friday, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a winter storm warning for the area overnight.

Advertisement

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video