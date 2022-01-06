Boston Mayor Wu kicks off police commissioner search, announces committee

Other members of the panel include former Boston police commissioner Ed Davis; Bishop William E. Dickerson II, senior pastor at the Greater Love Tabernacle Church; Abrigal Forrester, the executive director of Teen Empowerment; and Jasmine Gonzales Rose, a law professor and deputy director of research and policy at Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research.

Justice Geraldine Hines, a retired member of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, will serve as chair of the committee charged with searching for candidates who could potentially lead the nation’s oldest police force, which has effectively lacked a permanent leader for almost a year.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu kicked off the search for a new Boston police commissioner Thursday, announcing the makeup of a search committee tasked with finding candidates to fill the post.

Whoever takes the helm at BPD will inherit a department wracked by scandal in recent months. Boston police’s last permanent leader, Dennis White, was fired by then-acting mayor Kim Janey last June following the reemergence of decades-old domestic abuse allegations against him. Prior to his termination, White had been placed on leave in February in the wake of those allegations resurfacing. Gregory Long has served as the department’s interim head since that time.

There are other recent controversies, including allegations of overtime fraud at an evidence warehouse to revelations that the department allowed an officer — who was the former president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association — to continue to serve on the force for years after investigators determined in the mid-1990s he had more than likely molested a child.

An internal investigation into whether any Boston police officers were involved in last year’s insurrection at the US Capitol remains open and ongoing, a year after the violence took place.

On Thursday, City Councilor Brian Worrell formally requested Boston police publicly release an update on the status of the disciplinary action against any of the department’s officers who were at the attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C. a year ago.

“No one involved in this attack on the US government should be employed by the City of Boston, and most certainly not be entrusted to serve as a Boston Police Officer,” he said in a statement. “It is a violation of the public’s trust and an insult to every other public safety professional and first responder.”

The next police commissioner will lead the department during what promises to be a period of reform. The city’s new police watchdog, the Office of Police Accountability and Transparency, or OPAT, has ramped up in recent months. The new oversight agency will provide research and administrative support to a nine-member civilian review board and an internal affairs oversight panel.

Additionally, on the campaign trail, Wu was a vocal supporter of deep and systemic reform for the police. Among her plans — and one that set her apart from some of her rivals — was her intention of using collective bargaining for the police union contracts as a means to realize changes in the scandal-plagued department.

