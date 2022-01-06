DA Rollins launches investigation into former Boston police detective

Brazil retired from the department in 1999. Reached by phone, Brazil said, “I really couldn’t comment on any of it. It’s been 25 or 30 years.”

Prosecutors are examining cases from the 1990s in which former detective John Brazil testified, Rollins’s office said in a statement.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins has launched an investigation into whether a former Boston police detective gave false testimony in two murder trials for which convictions were later overturned, in one of her final acts before leaving to become the US attorney for Massachusetts, her office said Thursday.

Boston police also declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Rollins’s investigators are reviewing the murder conviction of James Lucien, in which a Superior Court judge ruled that Brazil had committed perjury, leading to Lucien’s release last month after 26 years in prison, Rollins’s office said in a statement.

Brazil allegedly lied under oath about evidence he collected and retained after the 1994 killing of Ryan Edwards, for which Lucien was convicted, but both the prosecutor and defense attorney did not catch the falsehood, according to prosecutors. Instead, the jury notified the trial judge that Brazil’s testimony was inconsistent with the physical evidence presented at trial, the statement said.

Investigators are also reviewing the conviction of Sean Ellis, who spent 22 years in state prison for the 1993 killing of Boston police Detective John J. Mulligan before a Suffolk Superior Court judge threw out the final charge against him in May, citing police and prosecutorial misconduct, the Globe reported.

The Brazil investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Review Bureau, which Rollins established in 2019 to review past cases and convictions in which people claimed to be innocent, and law enforcement officers with questionable credibility provided testimony.

“The corruption of John Brazil continues to harm people in Suffolk County still some three decades later,’’ Rollins said in the statement. “His criminal conduct and lies have now undone two separate murder convictions — against Sean Ellis and James Lucien.”

Rollins said she had made the call to Edwards’s family to inform them that she would agree to a new trial for Lucien because of Brazil’s perjury.

“I spoke with Ryan Edwards’s sisters Judith and Dionne,” she said. “I spoke with the Mulligan family to explain that the corruption which infected the investigations and subsequently the murder trials made clear that justice was not done in those specific cases. When the Commonwealth — which includes law enforcement — lies, cheats and steals, the Commonwealth should not be able to benefit from those unconstitutional, unethical, or criminal acts.”

Brazil was part of “a sprawling corruption scheme” that included other Boston police officers such as Mulligan, whose murder led to the exposure of their criminal activity, prosecutors said.

From 1990 to 1996, the officers allegedly lied about confidential informants in false applications for search warrants that they then used to seize cash from drug deals and keep it for themselves, according to Rollins’s office.

Brazil eventually turned on the other officers and cooperated with federal investigators, testifying against two co-conspirators, former Boston police detectives Kenneth Acerra and Walter Robinson, who both pleaded guilty and served three years in prison, prosecutors said.

Brazil was given immunity, served no prison time, and still draws a police pension, according to the statement.

Andrew Ryan of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.