Days into new semester, educators “suffocating” under latest COVID surge; Boston cancels school Friday

Pittsfield, in the western part of the state, closed its high school and middle school Thursday because it didn’t have enough staff. Weymouth high school students returned to school Thursday after the campus closed Wednesday for staffing reasons.

As schools across the country struggle to stay open while Omicron sends case counts skyrocketing, it’s become more difficult to find educators to supervise — let alone, teach students.

The new semester only just started, but superintendents already are looking forward to the three to six inches of snow forecasted to blanket the region Friday to get a reprieve amid severe staffing shortages. Districts are prohibited by the state from closing schools to offer remote learning this year.

“They’re hoping it snows like hell,” said Tom Scott, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents. “They need a break. They’re suffocating. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

On Thursday, Boston Public Schools preemptively called for a snow day Friday, citing the the forecast of snow “to keep everyone safe.”

“Because of the snow that we are expected to see tomorrow morning during the commute, potentially coming down heavily at that time, Boston Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Jan. 7,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters Thursday. “Guidance on school closures for future dates will be released soon.”

Boston reported more than 1,000 school staff out Tuesday and Wednesday. In Lowell, 202 staff were absent Wednesday, and in Watertown, around 17 percent of staff were out.

Schools are looking to gym teachers, central office workers — even the superintendent — to fill in for sick teachers. Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius stepped in Wednesday to substitute teach an elementary fourth grade class.

“They’re using everybody. Everybody is doing triage,” said Scott.

In Cambridge, a different pandemic crisis continues. Families remain in the dark over how many children tested positive after the district closed schools for two days this week to perform COVID testing and get back the results in order to safely reopen Wednesday. However, Wednesday morning when schools reopened the district still didn’t have individual test results for students, but had the unsettling knowledge from its “pool tests” that anywhere from 157 to “well over 1,000″ students were positive for COVID.

(Laboratories group swab collections from a group of students into one “pool” for efficiency. When a pool tests positive, the lab then tests the individual students who made up the “pool” to find which ones carry the virus.)

Many parents kept their children home since results were unknown.

As of Thursday morning, the district had only identified three positive cases from the individual tests, according to an email sent to parents.

“The vast majority of results will not be not be available due to a variety of factors at the lab. We are not the only district experiencing this challenge,” said the email. “This is incredibly disappointing to everyone involved, especially the many families and students who changed work and child care plans at the last minute and stood in long lines to get tested.”

The National Guard will help rapid test 125 high school students who were identified as members of a positive pool.

