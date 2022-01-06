Fire destroys Derry, N.H., home, two hurt

A fire tore through a home in Derry, N.H., early Thursday morning, injuring two people and displacing five residents, fire officials said.
Derry firefighters were called to 9 Homestead Dr. at around 12:15 a.m., said Batallion Chief William Gillis. He said the fire broke out in the garage but spread throughout the entire residence as soon as fire crews arrived.
Gillis added that a tanker strike team was called to bring in water supply, as the home was located in a non-hydrant district with a non-municipal water source.
He said it took crews around two hours to control the fire, and the structure is a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to a press release.
Five people were displaced, and two were injured. One person was transported to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Gillis said.
The American Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced.