Fire destroys Derry, N.H., home, two hurt

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated January 6, 2022, 5 minutes ago
Firefighters in Derry battled a single-alarm blaze that destroyed a home and injured two people.
A fire tore through a home in Derry, N.H., early Thursday morning, injuring two people and displacing five residents, fire officials said.

Derry firefighters were called to 9 Homestead Dr. at around 12:15 a.m., said Batallion Chief William Gillis. He said the fire broke out in the garage but spread throughout the entire residence as soon as fire crews arrived.

Gillis added that a tanker strike team was called to bring in water supply, as the home was located in a non-hydrant district with a non-municipal water source.

He said it took crews around two hours to control the fire, and the structure is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to a press release.

Five people were displaced, and two were injured. One person was transported to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Gillis said.

The American Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced.

