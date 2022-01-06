Fire destroys Derry, N.H., home, two hurt

A fire tore through a home in Derry, N.H., early Thursday morning, injuring two people and displacing five residents, fire officials said.

Derry firefighters were called to 9 Homestead Dr. at around 12:15 a.m., said Batallion Chief William Gillis. He said the fire broke out in the garage but spread throughout the entire residence as soon as fire crews arrived.

Gillis added that a tanker strike team was called to bring in water supply, as the home was located in a non-hydrant district with a non-municipal water source.