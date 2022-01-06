Five things to know about Ghislaine Maxwell’s ties to Mass. and New England

Whether she was living in Manchester-by-the-Sea, speaking at an elementary school in Rockport, or attending a special event at the New England Aquarium in Boston, the British socialite left her mark on the region, right up until her arrest in New Hampshire in July 2020.

But in the years leading up to her highly-publicized arrest, Maxwell maintained a presence in Massachusetts and New England.

After receiving a guilty verdict at her sex-trafficking trial in December , Ghislaine Maxwell is being held in a New York jail awaiting sentencing on charges that she helped Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. She has been in custody for a year and a half now.

Advertisement

1. Her connection to Manchester-by-the-Sea

Maxwell’s relationship with a Manchester-by-the-Sea resident has attracted a lot of media attention lately.

Up until recently Maxwell had been linked to Scott Borgerson, a Manchester-by-the-Sea homeowner and the former chief executive officer of CargoMetrics, a Boston-based tech firm that tracks seaborne cargoes and vessels all over the world (Borgerson hasn’t been the CEO of CargoMetrics since the summer of 2020, according to the company). Many media outlets have reported that Borgerson is the unnamed spouse in court documents from her trial.

Those court filings state that Maxwell and her spouse had been living “a quiet family life together” for over four years prior to her arrest. Although many media outlets have reported that Borgerson is Maxwell’s husband, the Associated Press says that Maxwell’s husband remains “a mystery man” because his name is redacted from the court documents.

Maxwell’s spouse “did support her bail attempts, but was never spotted at the trial,” the Associated Press reported. “She had transferred most of her assets to him, but has also told officials they’re in the process of divorcing.”

The Daily Mail recently reported that Borgerson and Maxwell split up and that he was seeing a local writer and yoga instructor. A source told the British publication: “There was a dramatic phone call between them, while she was in jail in solitary confinement. It became confrontational. Scott told her he had moved on and was seeing someone else.”

Advertisement

2. Led a quiet life on the North Shore

Maxwell came under increased scrutiny in 2019 after Epstein was arrested and after the Daily Mail reported that she had been “laying low” at an oceanfront mansion in Manchester-by-the-Sea that was owned by Borgerson. The British publication also said it saw Borgerson walking Maxwell’s dog on Boston Common. Assessing records show that the Colonial home on Summer Street in Manchester-by-the-Sea is currently owned by an LLC that’s registered under Borgerson’s name and the property was last assessed at $3.3 million. A listing on Realtor.com states that the home has “spectacular views” and is “truly a magnificent one of a kind property situated in a sought after private enclave.”

The home at 301 Summer St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea. (Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff) Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

3. They attended the New England Aquarium’s 50th anniversary

On June 20, 2019, the New England Aquarium held an informal cake cutting event for its 50th anniversary and both Maxwell and Borgerson were in attendance, according to Pam Bechtold Snyder, a spokeswoman for the aquarium.

4. She once spoke at an elementary school in Rockport

One day in January 2019, Ghislaine Maxwell stood in front of a classroom of children at Rockport Elementary School and gave a presentation about the ocean.

Advertisement

Rockport school officials would later say they had no idea about Maxwell’s ties to Epstein. To them, she was the founder of TerraMar Project, a New York-based nonprofit that she established to help the environment and protect the world’s oceans (her nonprofit has since ceased operations). Rockport Schools Superintendent Rob Liebow said her presentation to the class was a one-time event that was done at the request of the teacher, who was teaching a unit on oceans. “We had no knowledge” of Maxwell’s connections to Epstein, he said.

5. Her arrest in New Hampshire

At the time of her arrest in July 2020, Maxwell had been staying at a 156-acre property in Bradford, a small town of 1,662 people in New Hampshire. Court documents state that Maxwell moved there in December 2019. The estate was described as being an “amazing retreat for the nature lover who also wants total privacy” and having “a fabulous barn for hoedowns, square dances, and hay rides,” according to the property site Zillow.com.

Maxwell’s lawyers argued that Maxwell was never hiding from law enforcement, she simply was trying to stay away from the media.

Those sentiments were echoed in a letter of support that was written by one of Maxwell’s associates and addressed to the federal judge overseeing the trial.

“Her love for her [redacted] husband was a principal reason that she stayed as close as possible while fighting for her innocence,” the letter stated.

Advertisement

“I can attest that when she moved, it was always and only due to fear of being discovered by the press or ‘vigilantes’ – the fear was palpable. The only reason that she was forced to find quiet places to be in all this time, [redacted] is due to the howling ‘mobs’ screaming for her ‘scalp’ on Twitter and other social media outlets.”

According to court documents, on the morning of July 2, 2020, a security guard on duty at Maxwell’s property in Bradford heard a helicopter flying in the area and saw vehicles coming up the driveway and assumed it was members of the press. In order to avoid any media intrusion, the protocol was for Maxwell to move away from the windows and move to a “safe room,” which could be locked and barricaded and allow her the opportunity to call police. But it turned out the people in the vehicles were federal agents. They searched and questioned the security guard, and then brought him to a vehicle where Maxwell was sitting, and she asked him to look after her dogs and the cat, which he agreed to do, according to the court documents.

A rock with the words "Tucked Away" is seen at the foot of the driveway where Ghislaine Maxwell was staying in Bradford, New Hampshire. Maxwell was arrested on charges that she helped lure girls to Jeffrey Epstein. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

On July 3, 2020 a police K-9 walked outside the Merrimack County correctional facility in Boscowen N.H., where Ghislaine Maxwell was being held after her arrest in Bradford, N.H. Winslow Townson/Associated Press













Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.