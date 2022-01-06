Gloucester teenager dies from COVID-19 complications, family says

Kurt Ryan, 15, was a sophomore and passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, according to a GoFundMe page that was launched to help the Ryan family pay for funeral expenses.

A Gloucester High School student died as a result of complications from COVID-19, and schools officials are urging grieving students to seek support and continue to take precautions to reduce the transmission of the coronavirus.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and we have asked for everyone’s compassion and understanding for their privacy as they - and our community - mourn this tragic loss,” Lummis said in a statement. “While our school is saddened and shaken by this news, Gloucester is a resilient and caring community that will support the family and their loved ones. We are making resources available for students, families, teachers, and staff as they process this unexpected tragedy.”

Lummis said counselors from the high school, O’Maley Middle School, and JRI Children’s Friend and Family Services have been made available to support any students or staff in need.

“We will continue to have grief counseling and mental health support available as long as students or staff require it,” he said in the statement. “We encourage parents to reach out to their school if their child needs any assistance.”

Lummis said the Gloucester schools continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. In an effort to minimize the transmission of the coronavirus, students are kept at a distance of three feet or more as much as possible; masks are required to be worn at all times (except for when students are eating); there is limited seating at lunchroom tables in lunchrooms; and a “vigorous” testing program is in place for students and staff, he said.

“Students and their families continue to be encouraged to get vaccinated, and we have required all employees to be vaccinated. We also are encouraging those with questions or concerns about COVID-19 or vaccines to reach out to a trusted medical professional,” Lummis said. “Since the onset of the pandemic, our students, staff, families and community have shouldered an extraordinary burden, which is only compounded by this loss. I ask community members that if you know someone touched in any way by this tragedy, reach out, offer a hug, or simply listen. Above all, we must keep this family in our thoughts and prayers.”

His parents, Tammy and Dan Ryan, wrote a message on the GoFundMe page thanking “everyone who is thinking of our son with us during this terrifying and inconsolable time.”

“We are so grateful for all your donations and feel blessed that so many of you remember our son and his iconic larger-than-life hair that was a part of who he was,” they wrote. “Those of you who know him personally know exactly what I mean.”





