Jan. 6 arrests included 11 from New England. A look at who they are

Riddle, of Bedford, N.H., told investigators he followed “a big dude with a cane” and a group of others to a door where the man used his cane to bust a window and open the door.

Riddle left two reluctant friends at the police barriers. The 31-year-old surged forward amid a roiling sea of insurrectionists in body armor and military helmets. He was next to a man with a pitchfork and near another with a fire extinguisher spraying orange mace at officers who had formed a defensive line, according to federal court documents detailing Riddle’s participation in the attack at the US Capitol one year ago, his Feb. 8 arrest, and Nov. 18 plea agreement.

When Jason Daniel Riddle saw Trump flags waving inside the US Capitol that was his calling to forge ahead.

Riddle made his way to the Office of the US Senate Parliamentarian where he took photos, drank wine from an open bottle in a refrigerator, and stole a leather bound book of “Senate Procedure.” Riddle later sold the book to a stranger outside for $40, court documents show.

Riddle is one of 11 people arrested in New England by Boston FBI agents in the aftermath of the Capitol riots that caused $1.5 million in damage and left five dead, including a police officer.

Capitol building surveillance footage captured Kyle Fitzsimons at the terrace archway of the US Capitol wearing a dark blue sweater and a white coat. He grabbed at officers and charged at them. Fitzsimons is being tried on charges related to the attack of the Capitol on January 6, 2021. USAO/FBI

The local 11 — 10 men and one woman — came from Providence and Portland, Somerville and Springfield and they are among the more than 700 people arrested nationwide by federal agents since the Jan. 6 insurrection.

They include a Natick Town Meeting member; a Malden man who helped organize Boston’s contentious 2019 “Straight Pride” parade; and a Somerville man who was recognized in news video of the siege.

The local snapshot shows that those arrested ranged in age from 25 to 60 and most were in their 30s; the average age of those arrested from everywhere was 39.

According to the Capitol Hill Siege Tracker compiled by the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, 87 percent of those arrested were men and 13 percent were women.

Most of the locals who faced charges were arrested after tipsters, including a group called the Sedition Hunters, reported them to the FBI. Agents in turn used social media posts and drivers license photos to corroborate identities. Video footage from surveillance, closed-circuit television, officers’ body worn cameras, and YouTube further bolstered the evidence, according to federal court documents examined by the Globe.

Most of the local cases are pending. Three, including Riddle, have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Only one has been sentenced.

Riddle is among the more than 150 people across the nation who have pleaded guilty to storming the Capitol. In November, he pleaded guilty to theft of government property and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

When Riddle is sentenced Feb. 17, he faces a combined maximum sentence of one and a half years in prison. Riddle’s federal public defender could not be reached for comment.

A POLITICO analysis of every sentence to date in the Capitol riot shows that judges have been wary about imposing long prison terms except when violence, or the threat of it, was involved.

The only local to so far receive a sentence is Thomas Gallagher, of Bridgewater, N.H. Video surveillance showed Gallagher in the Capitol Visitors Center and among a crowd in a corridor, facing a police defensive line, and refusing commands to leave, court records show.

Gallagher pleaded guilty to the parading offense and was sentenced on Oct. 13 to 24 months of probation and 60 hours of community service.

The January arrest of Natick Town Meeting Member Suzanne Ianni coincided with the arrest of Mark G. Sahady at his home in Malden. They face the federal equivalent of trespassing and disorderly conduct charges.

The pair organized 11 buses to transport New Englanders to Washington, D.C., for the Jan 6 melee.

Sahady, 47, and Ianni, 60, are both involved with Super Happy Fun America, which was behind the contentious “Straight Pride Parade” held in Boston in 2019.

Supporters of President Donald Trump including "Super Fun Happy America's" Sue Ianni (in blue jacket) and Mark Sahady protested inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Photographs entered as evidence in the case show Sahady and Ianni inside the Capitol building together. The photos show Sahady wearing a red, white, and blue ball cap and Ianni waving a “Straight Pride” flag.

Both Ianni’s and Sahady’s charges are pending.

Ianni’s lawyer, Henry Fasoldt, said little would happen at his client’s Feb. 2 hearing.

“As far as I can see, Sue went in the building and left,” Fasoldt said. “It is the government’s burden to prove that she did what they claimed she did.”

Sahady’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

After recognizing Noah S. Bacon, of Somerville, in a New Yorker news video, a tipster reported Bacon’s name, Instagram account, and cell phone number to the FBI.

The news video showed a man who looked like Bacon help open a Senate balcony door. A C-SPAN video also captured images of Bacon on the floor of the Senate chambers wearing an “I [red heart] Trump” T-shirt.

The day before the insurrection, Bacon posted a photo of the Washington Monument with this caption: “I am in DC for Trump’s special Jan. 6th event. Extremely excited and hopeful for you to see why I am so excited. . . . we are on the precipice of something beautiful.”

Bacon’s lawyer Joseph Roll Conte said the case is still in early stages, and declined to comment further.

And then there’s Brian McCreary, 34, of Springfield. According to court records, McCreary reported himself to an online FBI portal. Along with his name, e-mail address, and phone number, he included video clips from the siege.

“I noticed the instigators call for action early on and decided to follow them in order to record,” McCreary wrote to the FBI. “Not sure if this is useful.”

McCreary’s coworkers at Domino’s Pizza helped identify McCreary and said he had admitted that he “raided” the Capitol.

McCreary later told agents he “attended the rally because he was frustrated with the results of the 2020 presidential election, specifically the fact that an audit was not performed to address allegations of mass voter fraud,” court records show. Prosecutors say McCreary was among the first 30 people to enter the Capitol.

McCreary pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to unlawful entry. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24. Prosecutors are calling for three months of home confinement, 36 months of probation, and 60 hours of community service.

“Although the defendant did not engage in violence or property destruction during the riot, he was surrounded by it and continued to travel with those engaging in this activity,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing recommendation filed Jan. 4.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.