One $100,000 and three $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Mass.

The state Lottery announced Thursday that one store in Webster sold a $100,000 winning ticket and three stores in East Boston, Carver, and Somerville each sold $50,000 winners during Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said.

The Wisconsin Lottery didn’t immediately announce where the winning ticket in its state was sold. The winning ticket in California was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sacramento, the California Lottery said.