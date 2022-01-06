One $100,000 and three $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Mass.

The state Lottery announced Thursday that one store in Webster sold a $100,000 winning ticket and three stores in East Boston, Carver, and Somerville each sold $50,000 winners during Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said.
The Wisconsin Lottery didn’t immediately announce where the winning ticket in its state was sold. The winning ticket in California was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sacramento, the California Lottery said.
The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday night were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46. The Powerball was 17.
In a statement, the Massachusetts Lottery said the $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Coffee Snack & Tobacco Shack located at 152 Gore Road in Webster.
The stores that gave a few patrons a $50,000 post-holiday cushion were Lanzilli’s Fuel located at 931 Bennington St. in East Boston, Shaw’s Supermarket located at 100 North Main St. in Carver, and Stop & Shop at 105 Alewife Brook Parkway in Somerville.
The statement didn’t indicate whether any of the winners have come forward yet to claim their cash.
The Associated Press contributed to this article
