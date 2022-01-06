Providence Councilors push McKee to have R.I. provide masks, testing resources in schools

“We the undersigned are writing to you with great concern regarding the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus in the State of Rhode Island, coinciding with limited access to crucial resources such as testing and personal protective equipment for Rhode Islanders,” read the letter, which was obtained by the Globe. “In the interest of the health and safety of all Rhode Islanders we urge you to execute [these] requests immediately.”

In a letter, the councilors on Thursday asked McKee to implement the “Test to Stay” program at childcare facilities, to work with the state’s colleges and universities to utilize their testing resources, and to send personal protective equipment, such as high-quality masks, to Providence public school students, teachers, and administrators.

PROVIDENCE — During their first meeting of the year, City Council members urged the governor to provide basic COVID-19 services and protections to Providence amid the latest surge.

The letter was signed by Councilwoman Nirva R. LaFortune of Ward 3, Council President Pro Tempore Pedro Espinal of Ward 10, Majority Leader James Taylor of Ward 8, Senior Deputy Majority Leader Nicholas J. Narducci Jr. of Ward 4, Deputy Majority Leader Mary Kay Harris of Ward 11, Majority Whip Carmen Castillo of Ward 9, Councilor David Salvatore of Ward 14, Councilwoman Helen Anthony of Ward 2, Councilwoman Kat Kerwin of Ward 12, and Councilman John Goncalves of Ward 1.

Council President John J. Igliozzi of Ward 7, Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan of Ward 5, Councilman Michael Correia of Ward 6, Councilwoman Rachel Miller of Ward 13, and Councilman Oscar Vargas of Ward 15 did not sign the letter.

The council members said the “Test to Stay” program, which has allowed schools to stay open for the last several months of the pandemic, should be implemented in daycares and preschools to better protect the city’s youngest residents. Keeping these facilities open would also help ensure that parents are not forced to take time off from work unexpectedly.

While many colleges in Rhode Island, including Brown University, have stayed open and continued testing students and staff, the council members urged McKee to work with the universities to use their testing resources to help other residents.

“As most local universities have highly effective testing strategies in place, it seems a waste to not share these resources with the surrounding community,” read the letter.

Earlier this week, residents waited in long lines at several local testing sites, with even young children spending hours standing in the cold waiting for a COVID-19 test. At schools, where many students and staffers are not being tested regularly or do not have access to COVID-19 tests, council members asked that the governor send masks and add “frequent testing” at schools to help mitigate the spread.

“As our children go to school each day, all available resources to keep them safe and healthy must be employed,” they wrote.

It’s unclear if the governor had received the letter as of Thursday night.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.