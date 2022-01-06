Providence man charged with federal crimes in New York for making ghost guns

Alcantra is charged with conspiracy to traffic firearms and making false statements, crimes that each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Robert Alcantra, 34, was arrested Thursday and presented today at U.S. District Court in Providence on a criminal complaint lodged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York.

PROVIDENCE — A Providence man is accused by federal authorities of making dozens of untraceable “ghost guns” at his home and trafficking them in the United States and the Dominican Republic.

Some of the 45 “ghost guns” seized from Robert Alacantra's house in Providence, as well as of firearms officials say he intended to sell to buyers. US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York

Alcantra doesn’t have a federal firearms license but he does have a YouTube channel where he discusses firearms, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives alleges that he has a busy “ghost gun” business, according to the complaint unsealed in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.

Federal authorities allege that Alcantra had conspired with others in an agreement where he had bought parts for more than 100 “ghost guns,” assembled them at his house in Providence, and then sold the handguns and rifles illegally. In one case, Alcantra even offered to have his mother transport firearms to the Dominican Republic, according to the complaint.

Alcantra was under investigation from September 2019 until November 2021, when he allegedly bought parts for 45 ghost guns at a gun show in Morgantown, Pennsylvania, the complaint said. Alcantra was driving back to Rhode Island when he was pulled over by law enforcement in the Bronx. When interviewed by law enforcement about his sales and shipments of firearms, Alcantra denied selling firearms or transporting them to the Dominican Republic.

The evidence from the investigation, including photos on Alcantra’s phone of the machinery and ghost guns at his home, and shipments of guns and stacks of US currency, showed otherwise, according to the complaint.

“Untraceable ‘ghost guns’ pose a serious threat to public safety,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, of the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. “Thanks to our law enforcement partners, the defendant has been arrested, and his deadly ghost gun business has been shut down.”

“Stopping the flow of these firearms is a top priority of ATF, and we will rigorously pursue those who illegally sell these firearms,” John B. DeVito, ATF New York Special Agent-in-Charge, said in a statement.









