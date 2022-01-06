Providence police release videos of Jan. 6 insurrection suspect

Videos from the police officers’ body-worn cameras, which the Providence Police Department shared this week with the Boston Globe, show how quickly that confrontation occurred.

PROVIDENCE — Timothy Desjardins was weeks away from facing charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol when two young Providence officers encountered him outside his Federal Hill barber shop on Veteran’s Day.

In just five seconds, Officer Scott Campbell and Officer Ryan Malloy jumped out of their cruiser and shouted at Desjardins to get his hands up — and saw Desjardins inside the We the People barber shop, facing them and holding something dark that appeared to be a gun.

Campbell and Malloy jumped back and scattered in different directions, guns drawn as they took cover and called for more police officers. Desjardins stood at the screen door, shouting back at Malloy, his hands now appearing to be empty. He refused to come out. Then Desjardins closed the door — which launched a nearly two-hour armed standoff in one of the busiest neighborhoods in the city.

Body-worn camera video from Providence Officer Ryan Malloy Share Email to a Friend Embed Providence Police Department video from the armed standoff on Federal Hill on Nov. 11, 2021, involving Timothy Desjardins.

Campbell and Malloy knew that Desjardins was on bail on charges of shooting a stranger outside the nearby Walgreens in September 2021, and that Massachusetts State Police found boxes of ammunition in Desjardins’ car after pursuing him in early November 2021.

But it’s unknown whether the officers were also aware that the FBI was investigating Desjardins as one of the people who attacked police officers at the US Capitol in January 2021.

Providence Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. did not comment on what the videos show or on the federal investigation.

Police body-worn camera of the arrest of Timothy Desjardins Share Email to a Friend Embed Description: Providence Police Department video from the armed standoff on Federal Hill on Nov. 11, 2021, involving Timothy Desjardins.

Desjardins, 35, was one of 11 people charged from FBI Boston Division’s area of responsibility, which includes Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. He was the only Rhode Islander out of 725 people charged so far in the violence at the US Capitol.

Desjardins was identified by FBI agents from videos on YouTube and body-worn cameras, where he was seen attacking multiple officers with a broken table leg as they tried to stop a mob in the tunnel area of the Lower West Terrace at the US Capitol, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Nov. 30 in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

A spokeswoman at the FBI Boston Division declined to comment on Desjardins’ case. He is facing six charges: assaulting police officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, entering or remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Federal authorities have not revealed how Desjardins ended up at the US Capitol that day, or why.

Desjardins was born in Maine and lived in Massachusetts. He came to Rhode Island years ago, according to court records. He also has a criminal record in all three states, with some charges involving robbery, drugs, and alcohol, according to court records.

Desjardins graduated from the New England Hair Academy in Malden, Mass., in 2015, according to his license with the Rhode Island Department of Health, and incorporated his barber shop in August 2021. He opened the doors of We the People, with its logo of a tattered American flag on the windows, at 374 Atwells Ave. soon after.

Desjardins was living a few blocks from the Providence Public Safety Complex with his wife and infant son. He talked about his family as he surrendered after the standoff.

“You know I’m a good dude,” Desjardins said to Sgt. J.P. Rimoczy, in a video that police shared with the Globe. “I’m very skeptical about this. I’m an American man, and the Constitution is broken, bro. You all know that.”

As Desjardins was seated inside the back of a cruiser, he kept talking: “I need to defend myself. I have a business. I have a family, a son. There’s nobody take care of my son except me. Nobody to protect him except me. What am I supposed to do?”

Desjardins is being held at the Adult Correctional Institutions on charges from the shooting at the Walgreens and the Veterans Day standoff, where he is accused of pointing a handgun at Malloy and Campbell. After he surrendered, officers seized a loaded .38 caliber revolver and holster from the floor of his shop, along with a rifle scope, boxes of ammunition, a knife, and a shoulder holster, according to an affidavit accompanying a search warrant.

Desjardins appeared briefly in District Court Wednesday as a bail violator; his bail was revoked for 90 days.

“Mr. Desjardins certainly had concern for his own safety and his need to defend himself, but since it hasn’t been charged yet, we’re still waiting to see the full extent of the evidence against him,” Pamela Chin, Desjardins’ attorney of record, said of the charges from the Veterans Day standoff. “He has legitimate concerns about living in that community.”

She declined comment on the federal case against Desjardins.

State Police Colonel James Manni said Tuesday that the Rhode Island State Fusion Center hasn’t seen an uptick in extremist threats in Rhode Island over the last year. The biggest threat, he said, is not being prepared for anything that could happen.

“What have we learned (since Jan. 6) is that anything is possible, and our awareness level is very high … and how quickly things can change from one event to the next,” Manni said.





